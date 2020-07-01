Pottawattamie County reports eight new COVID-19 cases; state announces new TestIowa site in Council Bluffs

Pottawattamie County Public Health reported Wednesday that eight Council Bluffs residents are the latest in the county to contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel (new) coronavirus.
Also on Wednesday, the state announced a second TestIowa location will open Monday in Council Bluffs at All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St.
The new cases brings the total tracked by the county to 756. Of the eight individuals, three are between 18 and 40 years old, one is 17 or younger, three are 41 to 60 and one is 61 to 80.
Three of the cases announced by Pottawattamie County Public Health are county residents who were tested in Nebraska -- one on May 26, two on June 1 -- with a delay in reporting between the states. The other five were tested between June 14 and June 26.
Of the cases tracked by the county, 157 are self-isolating at home, five are hospitalized -- the same number as Tuesday -- 557 have recovered and 26 of the cases were among non-residents/residents who have moved. There have been 11 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
The state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, listed 694 cases in the county as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday. There have been 9,259 tests, for a positive rate of 7.5%. The state does not track epi-linked cases.
Statewide, Wednesday afternoon the website showed an additional 440 cases and 5,609 new tests, with the total now 29,446 positive cases out of 310,214 tests, for a positive rate of 9.5%. There were 364 new recoveries, putting the state total at 23,588. The state reported two new deaths, for a total of 717.
The new TestIowa site at All Care Health Center will open on July 6. The first TestIowa site in the county is located in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. Residents must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com to receive a testing date and time.
All Care Health Center also offers COVID-19 testing and assists those without transportation and/or health insurance. Call All Care at 712-325-1990.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
Harrison, Shelby, Monona and Crawford Counties reported one new case, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and the state website:
Pottawattamie County — 694 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 756, including epi-linked cases), 557 recoveries (per the county), 9,259 tests, 7.5% of those tested have come back positive, 11 deaths
Mills County — 34 cases, 32 recoveries, 1,92 tests, 1.8%
Harrison County — 51 cases, 82 recoveries, 1,020 tests, 5%
Cass County — 17 cases, 16 recoveries, 810 tests, 2.1%
Shelby County — 107 cases, 82 recoveries, 1,022 tests, 10.5%
Montgomery County — 10 cases, eight recoveries, 764 tests, 1.3%, two deaths
Monona County — 71 cases, 48 recoveries, 836 tests, 8.5%
Crawford County — 667 cases, 597 recoveries, 2,862 tests, 23.3%, two deaths
Page County — 20 cases, 18 recoveries, 1,166 tests, 1.7%
Fremont County — seven cases, four recoveries, 374 tests, 1.9%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were four patients hospitalized with COVID-19, down one from Tuesday, with two in intensive care, the same as Tuesday.
The region has 184 inpatient beds available, 23 intensive care beds available and 64 ventilators available, all similar to Tuesday's numbers. There are now no hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Also, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.