Pottawattamie County reports eight new COVID-19 cases; state announces new TestIowa site in Council Bluffs

Pottawattamie County Public Health reported Wednesday that eight Council Bluffs residents are the latest in the county to contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel (new) coronavirus.

Also on Wednesday, the state announced a second TestIowa location will open Monday in Council Bluffs at All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St.

The new cases brings the total tracked by the county to 756. Of the eight individuals, three are between 18 and 40 years old, one is 17 or younger, three are 41 to 60 and one is 61 to 80.

Three of the cases announced by Pottawattamie County Public Health are county residents who were tested in Nebraska -- one on May 26, two on June 1 -- with a delay in reporting between the states. The other five were tested between June 14 and June 26.

Of the cases tracked by the county, 157 are self-isolating at home, five are hospitalized -- the same number as Tuesday -- 557 have recovered and 26 of the cases were among non-residents/residents who have moved. There have been 11 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, listed 694 cases in the county as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday. There have been 9,259 tests, for a positive rate of 7.5%. The state does not track epi-linked cases.

Statewide, Wednesday afternoon the website showed an additional 440 cases and 5,609 new tests, with the total now 29,446 positive cases out of 310,214 tests, for a positive rate of 9.5%. There were 364 new recoveries, putting the state total at 23,588. The state reported two new deaths, for a total of 717.