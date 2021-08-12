Review: 'A Quiet Place Part II' never needed to exist

Nothing in “A Quiet Place Part II” “lands.” It feels like a mishmash of moments from other films and TV series. It’s as if “World War Z,” “War of the Worlds,” “Cloverfield” and “The Walking Dead” had a bland, this-movie-never-needed-to-happen baby. Trying to describe the plot is difficult because there isn’t really much of one. The film consists mostly of strung together “tense” moments. The aliens have no real purpose other than … as I mentioned. Even Murphy’s character serves little to no purpose in the film. Redemption, maybe? But do we really need another character who needs redemption? Yawn. The character is so paper thin that he could have been played by just about anyone with a pulse. Murphy’s talents were wasted.

At one point, Regan and Emmett encounter a group of ne’er do wells at a marina. They are led by a ridiculously costumed character known only as “Marina Man” and played, I believe without dialogue, by Scoot McNairy. What they are planning for the young female is not revealed, because one of those frenzied aliens shows up and busts up the party. By this point, I had done enough eye rolls and heavy sighs to give myself a headache. The rest of the movie isn’t much better. And once it ended, I thought “what did I just watch? What was the point of any of that?” Worst sequel ever? Maybe not, but it’s certainly one of the worst.