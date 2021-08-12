Review: 'A Quiet Place Part II' never needed to exist

“A Quiet Place” (2018) is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi horror film that does something unusual: It uses sound to scare audiences, but not in the typical jarring “boo” way, but by establishing that in this world silence is life; and sounds mean death.
Never has a film used silence so effectively. For those who haven’t seen “A Quiet Place,” it centers on the Abbott family — a heavily pregnant mom, Evelyn (Emily Blunt); dad, Lee (John Krasinski); deaf daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds), and sons Marcus (Noah Jupe) and Beau (Cade Woodward), who dies in the first few minutes. They live in constant fear of being murdered by alien invaders that appear anytime anyone makes a sound.
It is edge-of-your-seat goodness; refreshing to find in a genre that’s chock full of garbage. More noteworthy still is the fact that it features a deaf character who is integral to the plot, and that that character is played by a deaf actress. Representation matters.
Written by screenwriters Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, and John Krasinski, who also directed, “A Quiet Place” was a runaway success. Made for $17 million, it has since grossed $350 million worldwide. And we all know what happens when a movie generates those kinds of returns: It’s sequel time. So, fast forward to 2021, and you have “A Quiet Place Part II,” which is now streaming on Apple TV.
Krasinski gets sole credit for the screenplay, and he’s, again, behind the camera. Even though his character died in the first film, he makes a short appearance at the beginning. We watch him and his family during better times, interacting with neighbors and friends at a baseball game, which is followed by a high intensity action sequence that finally shows us the arrival of the long-legged, very aggressive aliens.
This sequence ended, we are thrust into the life, 474 days later, of the remaining Abbotts: mom, daughter, son, and the baby that was born in the first film. Life is perilous even though these survivors know how to stun and murder the aliens. Because their home is now in disrepair — the basement is filled with water — they leave it, and come upon one of the Lee’s friends, Emmett (Cillian Murphy), a man who has lost his family and has abandoned hope. Will the Abbotts find a safe place to live? Can they trust anyone?
As much as I enjoyed “A Quiet Place,” and recognized the ending was setting up a sequel, I wasn’t so sure this needed to happen. After all, when your main characters are a mother and a bunch of children, including a newborn that must be kept silent in an oxygenated sealed up box, it’s a bit difficult to imagine how any of these fragile beings were coming out alive. Ever tried running away from a freight train-speed alien, barefoot, through the woods, carrying a Styrofoam box with a heavy baby and oxygen cannister inside? There’s peril and then there is TOO much, rather unbelievable, peril.
And even if you can stun and shoot these aliens, they come-out-of-nowhere, move at the speed of light, and love nothing more than whacking every single human being they encounter with long, powerful arms. In fact, at some point, you start wondering what the deal is with these creatures. They don’t seem to eat anyone; they just like bitch slapping and sending everything making a noise into orbit. They remind me of the long, curved armed “barrel of monkeys” but rabid.
Nothing in “A Quiet Place Part II” “lands.” It feels like a mishmash of moments from other films and TV series. It’s as if “World War Z,” “War of the Worlds,” “Cloverfield” and “The Walking Dead” had a bland, this-movie-never-needed-to-happen baby. Trying to describe the plot is difficult because there isn’t really much of one. The film consists mostly of strung together “tense” moments. The aliens have no real purpose other than … as I mentioned. Even Murphy’s character serves little to no purpose in the film. Redemption, maybe? But do we really need another character who needs redemption? Yawn. The character is so paper thin that he could have been played by just about anyone with a pulse. Murphy’s talents were wasted.
At one point, Regan and Emmett encounter a group of ne’er do wells at a marina. They are led by a ridiculously costumed character known only as “Marina Man” and played, I believe without dialogue, by Scoot McNairy. What they are planning for the young female is not revealed, because one of those frenzied aliens shows up and busts up the party. By this point, I had done enough eye rolls and heavy sighs to give myself a headache. The rest of the movie isn’t much better. And once it ended, I thought “what did I just watch? What was the point of any of that?” Worst sequel ever? Maybe not, but it’s certainly one of the worst.
According to IMDB trivia, Krasinski didn’t want to be involved in the sequel. He didn’t want to direct. Maybe he wasn’t even interested in writing the screenplay. But he did, and it was a mistake. Cash grabs are rarely worth the film they are printed on. He should have put his foot down and said he was passing on the project; that “A Quiet Place” had garnered a lot of praise — and rightfully so — and had opened a lot of doors for him. He needed to focus on something else. Or, at the very least, not take on screenwriting duties on his own. I’m not sure why his screenwriting partners weren’t involved in this film, but they might have helped steer this ship into new territory instead of taking it into “we’ve been here 100 times” territory.