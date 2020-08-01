You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Review: Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' is supreme Black art
0 comments

Review: Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' is supreme Black art

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Film Review - Black is King

This image released by Disney Plus shows Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, seated background left, and Kelly Rowland, center, in "Brown Skin Girl" a scene from Beyonce's visual album "Black is King," premiering Friday on Disney Plus.

 Parkwood Entertainment/Disney via AP

King Beyoncé’s new film takes you on a journey of Black art, music, history and fashion as the superstar transports you to Africa to tell the story of a young man in search of his crown, matched to epic songs she created while inspired by “The Lion King.”

The voyage feels even more special during the current state of the world, as the Black experience has been looked at closely in the wake of the many deaths of Black people, and the Black Lives Matter movement that continues to protest racism and inequality. And for those of us who have been stuck in place for months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the voyage and escapism are welcomed.

In “Black Is King,” which debuted Friday on Disney+, Beyoncé continues to dig deep into her roots and share her discovery with the world, like she did on the sweet masterpiece “Lemonade.” Black pride is the center of the film, with African artists strongly represented, as Beyoncé shares her stage with Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Busiswa, Salatiel, Yemi Alade, Moonchild Sanelly and more.

They add a great deal of energy and beauty to the film — through lyrical delivery, eye-popping and sharp choreography, and bright and elegant costumes — bringing the songs from “The Lion King: The Gift” to life.

That album was inspired by the time Beyoncé spent voicing the character of Nala in the latest version of “The Lion King.” Audio from the animated film are included, but it’s the newer passages that truly resonate.

“When it’s all said and done, I don’t even know my own native tongue. And if I can’t speak myself, I can’t think myself. And if I can’t think myself, I can’t be myself.

And if I can’t be myself, I will never know me,” a man says. “So Uncle Sam, tell me this, if I will ever know me, how can you?”

Powerful.

Later in the film, Beyoncé says: “We have always been wonderful. I see us reflected in the world’s most heavenly things. Black is king. We were beauty before they knew what beauty was.”

That leads into “Brown Skin Girl,” as Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o and Kelly Rowland — queens that Beyoncé name-drops on the song — make appearances alongside other black and brown women and girls in a deep celebration of melanin, diversity and sisterhood.

Beyoncé singing “because you’re beautiful,” face-to-face with Rowland, could induce tears.

“Black Is King” also highlights music’s royal family: The Carters. Jay-Z makes a stunning appearance on “Mood 4 Eva,” while 8-year-old Blue Ivy steals the spotlight every time she appears on screen. Tina Knowles as well as Sir and Rumi Carter — who the film is dedicated to — are also present.

It’s a family affair, with musical cousins — both familiar and on the verge — part of the safari ride.

“Black Parade” plays as the credits scroll at the end of “Black Is King,” and the song title could be the best way to describe the film: a procession into Beyoncé’s black liberation.

OK, now let’s get in formation.

“Black Is King,” a Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures release, is rated TV-14 by the Motion Picture Association of America. Running time: 85 minutes. Four stars out of four.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Movies

Deep Blue Sea 3 - John Pogue

Deep Blue Sea 3Genre: Action & AdventureRelease Date: 2020-06-17© Statutory declaration under section 52A of the Copyright Act, 1957 (as amended): We, Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. located at 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522 U.S.A hereby declare that we are the owners of the copyright for distributing this cinematography film, having secured necessary consent and license from the producer of the film. © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

+2
Movies
Movies

Movies

  • Updated

—“The Assistant”: Julia Garner stars in writer-director Kitty Green’s film about the day in the life of a young assistant to a bigwig in the entertainment industry, available on Hulu starting Monday. What seems like a dream job devolves into a searing indictment of the subtle and outward abuses that are tolerated or ignored in the business of Hollywood. AP National Writer Jocelyn Noveck wrote in her review that Garner, “Does a lot with a little. She has no big speeches, no tantrums, no floods of tears. It’s the ultimate unshowy part.”

+2
Music
Movies

Music

  • Updated

—Snoop Dogg vs. DMX: It’s the battle of the canines in the latest “Verzuz” series. Rap icons Snoop Dogg and DMX will go toe-to-toe Wednesday on Instagram Live at 8 p.m. EDT. Ironically, neither multi-platinum superstar has won a Grammy Award, though they’ve had major success with albums and songs including “Doggstyle, “The Doggfather,” “Get at Me Dog,” “No Limit Top Dogg” and “Year of the Dog... Again” — and those are just the releases with “dog” in the title. Bring the pupcorn because these hot dogs are expected to raise the woof!

+2
Television
Movies

Television

  • Updated

—What better distraction than a psychological thriller? In Acorn TV’s “The Nest,” Dan and Emily are a happily married Glasgow couple longing for the parenthood that’s eluded them — and 18-year-old Kaya enters their lives. Is her offer to act as a surrogate in exchange for helping her get on the right path an answered prayer or something less benevolent? Martin Compston (“Line of Duty”), Sophie Rundle (“Bodyguard”) and Mirren Mack lead a cast that includes Shirley Henderson ( “Bridget Jones”). Two episodes are out on Acorn TV, with weekly episodes debuting Mondays through Aug. 3.

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Summerland,' 'Cut Throat City,' & 'The Secret: Dare to Dream'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News