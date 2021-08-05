REVIEW: 'Black Widow' a fine, not great, addition to the Marvel oeuvre

Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow made her big screen debut in Iron Man 2 (2010). The following year, the Marvel juggernaut would launch stand alone films for Thor and Captain America. (Iron Man started Phase 1 in 2008.) And then in “The Avengers” (2012), the superhero powerhouses — Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Bruce Banner/the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow, and Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), were assembled to fight Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor’s mischievous brother.
Marvel ingeniously has a plan for rolling out properties, and those occur in Phases. (We are now in Phase IV.) Their process is predictable: Stand-alone projects introduce new “main” and “minor” characters — since the original team, Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Guardians of the Galaxy (Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, and Pom Klementieff), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Black Panther (the late Chadwick Boseman) have been added to the entourage — and then they are brought together to fight against some “foe” and/or solve a problem. To date, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) has been in seven of the Marvel films, and yet she has never had a stand-alone project. (Neither has Hawkeye, but he’s not been as prominent a character as Natasha has.)
Why? Apparently, the idea had come up long ago, but studio heads didn’t think a female superhero could win the box office. Wonder Woman, a DC property, disproved this in 2017 with a worldwide gross of about $823 million. And then Marvel’s own Captain Marvel (2019) did even better, grossing over $1 billion worldwide. Wasn’t the world ready for a Black Widow stand-alone?
Well, here’s the deal. And maybe this is a spoiler, but her character dies in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), and it isn’t exactly easy to make future installments with a dead character. Oops. Too late to the party?
Because her character died, instead of moving her story forward for her long-awaited and much overdue stand-alone, Black Widow, the powers-that-be decided to go back to 2016, about the time of “Captain America: Civil War,” to see what she was doing. Just for background’s sake, because Iron Man’s rogue, sentient robot Ultron destroyed Sokovia, the government insisted on a Hero Registration Act, an imperative that split the Avengers — Captain America on one side and Iron Man on the other. Natasha started on Team Iron Man, but eventually moved to Team Captain America. In Black Widow, she is on the run.
Directed by Cate Shortland and written by Eric Pearson (“Agent Carter” TV series, “Thor: Ragnarok”), Black Widow follows “off-the-grid” Natasha as she reconnects with her Russian “family,” including her younger “sister” Yelena (Florence Pugh), “mom” Melina (Rachel Weisz), and “father” Alexei/Red Guardian (David Harbour), who is the Russian “Captain America.” I put family in quotes, because this assemblage is a sham; they are actually all “sleeper” operatives kind of like the ones in the FX TV series “The Americans.” Briefly, we see the young family enjoying each other’s company in Ohio, before they get a call and must flee advancing U.S. authorities. Once safe, they are brought back into the fold by diabolical puppetmaster Dreykov (Ray Winstone, doing a terrible Russian accent).
If you wanted to know a little bit more about the infamous Red Room, and the source of the “red” in Natasha’s ledger, this side adventure answers those questions as well as deepening our understanding of why out of all the Avengers, Natasha was the one so profoundly impacted by the loss of her fellow comrades at the end of Avengers: Infinity War; why she needed this new “family” so much. Natasha is a complicated character with an even more complicated past. And trauma is front and center. As a child, we see her finally setting roots, only to have that family ripped apart and separated. Both she and her sister are immediately put back into training to become top notch “widows,” which entails forced sterilization, physical and mental abuse, and mind control.
I’ve been excited to see a Black Widow stand-alone for some time. And I continued to be until later last year. The film was slated for a summer release, but then the pandemic got worse, and its date was pushed back several times. I kept wondering when, if ever, I would see it, and while waiting, I kind of lost interest. And now that I’ve seen it, I can’t say it made much of an impression. It was “fine,” but nothing to cheer about. Not one of the Top 10 Marvel efforts.
As with several of the lesser Marvel films, Black Widow has its hits and misses:
HITS: The Casting: Pugh is a refreshing new addition to the franchise; a regular scene stealer. She and Johansson have great chemistry and are believable as sisters. I’m glad this isn’t a one-off. Her quirky, high strung character will appear in the limited Disney+ TV series, “Hawkeye “(2021). Harbour seems like he’s having a great time playing the bombastic, larger-than-life, and violent Red Guardian. Even when he’s in bad films — cough, Hellboy — he’s always 100% committed to making his screen time memorable. Because everyone else is so “big,” Weisz’s character doesn’t make much of a splash. She does what’s required of her character.
Johansson has played Black Widow so many times, I’m sure this is like second nature to her. As this is, as far as I know, her last Marvel appearance, she could have easily just phoned it in, and collected the paycheck, but she’s also committed to delivering the best she can. Watching her interact with Pugh makes you sad that this is the end of the line for Black Widow. A few more movies with Natasha and Yelena butting heads and kicking butts would have been fun.
MISSES: The Action Sequences. It isn’t that the action or stunts aren’t top level, but there is too much action. I like action films to a point. But when too much time is taken up with explosions, car chases, sky dives, fist fights and shoot outs, my brain goes into screen saver mode. I hit saturation point and get bored. Also, someone needed to remind the screenwriter that Black Widow is NOT a super soldier. She is not a god. She is not protected by armor. She is a human being with great fighting skills, but she is still mortal and woundable. Most of the stunts she performs would have killed her. Maybe not everyone cares, but when I watch her falling from a great height, bouncing off metal girders on the way down, and then rolling over and groaning like she’s barely stubbed her toe, and then continuing fighting or running away — relatively unscathed — my logical brain that understands the human body is fragile short circuits. Once, OK, but she spends the entire movie doing things that would have blown her arms off, snapped her back like a stick, or just obliterated her into a spray of blood and bones. It’s silly and insulting. The stunts are about as cartoonish as they are in the Fast and the Furious franchise, which I can’t even watch anymore. That has become like a live action Bugs Bunny/Wile E. Coyote experience.
The Story. Black Widow is the 27th project in the Marvel franchise, and that’s including the three Disney+ series — “WandaVision,” “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki” — AND the horrible “The Incredible Hulk” (2008) film, which although technically “canon” is not in my mind because Bruce Banner is played by Edward Norton and not Mark Ruffalo. This means there is a LOT of material out there, and many opportunities for creating a really interesting Black Widow story. It could have been like Captain Marvel, a flashback to how she got into Tony Stark’s employ. It could have been about her much-talked-about-but-never-seen time with Hawkeye in Budapest. In fact, considering how important that relationship is in the franchise — for heaven’s sake, she sacrifices her life for his in “Avengers: Endgame” — his absence from this film is a bit perplexing. They could have even gone the more predictable route and done a much deeper dive into her training as a younger person, but instead, they decided to develop a cookie cutter James Bond-esque outlandish action film with a cartoonish villain. Black Widow deserved an infinitely better send off. It’s the quintessence of “a missed opportunity.” [To be honest, if you want to watch a film about the harsh training of a Russian agent, the Jennifer Lawrence-helmed “Red Sparrow” (2018) did it much better. It has about the same running time — more than 2 hours — but it made considerably less, $151.5 million vs. $318 million just in box office.]
Like several of the Marvel characters, Black Widow is better in an ensemble piece than she is in a stand-alone. Her character isn’t all that “gripping.” And by ensemble here, I don’t mean with all newly introduced characters. I mean with already established characters and relationships. I feel the same way about Hawkeye, War Machine … and even Ant-Man, who is kind of meh for me. The Loki series wasn’t my favorite. The reason I love the Guardians of the Galaxy so much is because you spent two hours watching six traumatized, emotionally deregulated, “we don’t give two shits” “maniacs” running around; if it was just the Star Lord (Chris Pratt) show, though, yawn city. The banter and clashes of personalities make the ensemble pieces much more appealing, which is why “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” are the best entries in the franchise. Maybe they will never be topped.
That being said, I am really looking forward to “Eternals “(November 2021), “Thor: Love and Thunder” (2022), “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022), “The Marvels” (2022) and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 “(2023), but there’s more waiting to do.
Black Widow is not something I will put into my Marvel viewing rotation any time soon. Will I rewatch it? At some point, but I’m in no rush. But being a Marvel fan means watching everything: The good, the bad, and mediocre entries, simply because if you don’t, you won’t have the “full” story or experience of the franchise. Each of the films contributes something to the whole. So, if you decide to see this, or you “have to,” you can venture into a cinema or, if you are a Disney+ subscriber, you can pay $30 and watch it at home. It’s not one of the best of the Marvel films, but there are a few worse ones — the aforementioned “The Incredible Hulk” and “Thor: The Dark World” (2013).