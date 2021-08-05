REVIEW: 'Black Widow' a fine, not great, addition to the Marvel oeuvre

Johansson has played Black Widow so many times, I’m sure this is like second nature to her. As this is, as far as I know, her last Marvel appearance, she could have easily just phoned it in, and collected the paycheck, but she’s also committed to delivering the best she can. Watching her interact with Pugh makes you sad that this is the end of the line for Black Widow. A few more movies with Natasha and Yelena butting heads and kicking butts would have been fun.

MISSES: The Action Sequences. It isn’t that the action or stunts aren’t top level, but there is too much action. I like action films to a point. But when too much time is taken up with explosions, car chases, sky dives, fist fights and shoot outs, my brain goes into screen saver mode. I hit saturation point and get bored. Also, someone needed to remind the screenwriter that Black Widow is NOT a super soldier. She is not a god. She is not protected by armor. She is a human being with great fighting skills, but she is still mortal and woundable. Most of the stunts she performs would have killed her. Maybe not everyone cares, but when I watch her falling from a great height, bouncing off metal girders on the way down, and then rolling over and groaning like she’s barely stubbed her toe, and then continuing fighting or running away — relatively unscathed — my logical brain that understands the human body is fragile short circuits. Once, OK, but she spends the entire movie doing things that would have blown her arms off, snapped her back like a stick, or just obliterated her into a spray of blood and bones. It’s silly and insulting. The stunts are about as cartoonish as they are in the Fast and the Furious franchise, which I can’t even watch anymore. That has become like a live action Bugs Bunny/Wile E. Coyote experience.