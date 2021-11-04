REVIEW: 'Dune' is a stunning science fiction epic

I had never heard of “Dune” or any of the other works of fiction written by Frank Herbert until recently.

I tried to read the first book in the “Dune” series when I learned there was going to be a movie coming out based on it. The opening pages bombarded with me words that were so foreign and complicated that it made me stop reading and question my grasp of the English language.

The latest adaption of “Dune” directed by Denis Villeneuve is so good that it has inspired me to give the book a second chance.

Now let me get this out of the way, this movie is actually part one and covers roughly a third of the first book.

Some might be annoyed that this film does not tell the entire story in one sitting, but I am glad that the filmmakers are taking the time to give the entire novel a fleshed out adaption.

I have not seen David Lynch’s 1984 version of “Dune.” One complaint that I have heard about that movie, is that it is a speed run of the first novel. Essentially it glosses over intricate details in favor of cramming in the entire story.

This new adaption of “Dune” takes it times, sometimes at a snail’s pace to introduce the audience to the world and its characters.