REVIEW: Even Gunn couldn’t save 'Suicide Squad'

The violence is pretty intense. Bodies are blown apart on a regular basis: Heads blown off, bodies blown up, etc. Cartoonish level of violence. You get the point. As for the characters, they aren’t particularly “endearing” or embraceable. I know that Harley Quinn has her fans. I know that Robbie loves playing Harley Quinn, but I hate that character. She’s so over-the-top that I cannot connect with her in any way. For a character whose superpower seems to be her “insanity,” she certainly survives cataclysmic acts like a god or super soldier. It’s beyond my ability to stretch that much disbelief. I didn’t like Harley Quinn in the first “Suicide Squad,” this “Suicide Squad” and found her so off-putting that I couldn’t make it through “Birds of Prey.” If these films spent half the amount of screen time they spend on Harley Quinn, and put that into other, weirder and more enigmatic characters, the films would be 100 times better. But no one is going to listen to me. More Harley Quinn is to come, I’m sure.