REVIEW: Even Gunn couldn’t save 'Suicide Squad'

“Suicide Squad” (2016), written and directed by David Ayer, was an antidote to all the sickeningly good, moral superheroes that had preceded it. This was a movie about a ragtag, mishmash group of dangerous, unstable super villains who were “recruited” to save the world from the apocalypse. Sounded like a great idea. After all, if you have really high stakes, maybe sending in an extreme group of people who don’t care if they live or die is your best option.
Based on John Ostrander’s comic book, “Suicide Squad” consisted of Deadshot (Will Smith), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Slipknot (Adam Beach, who died in the first 20 minutes), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Enchantress (Cara Delevingne), Katana (Karen Fukuhara), Col. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbae), and El Diablo (Jay Hernandez). This giant budget ($175 million), DC Comics outing made a boatload of money — $747 million worldwide — so, of course, it was slated to continue. Only problem was, in my opinion, it was unwatchable garbage. Without researching it, I couldn’t tell you what that film was about. If I try to remember, I have fragmentary blipped images that pop up in my brain, but nothing coherent or cohesive comes up. Just an overwhelming feeling of anger and regret for having sacrificed 123 minutes of my life to it. (A low point in the film was seeing Jared Leto’s outrageously bad take on the Joker.)
Fast forward to 2019. When his controversial Tweets from 2008 and 2009 resurfaced, writer/director James Gunn was fired by Disney from helming “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.” DC snatched up the avid comic book filmmaker to reboot “Suicide Squad.” To me, this was exceptional news. Gunn is one of my favorite filmmakers. He has a knack for writing characters that are traumatized, borderline unlikable misfits who navigate a world of absurdity and chaos. “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.” are on regular rotation in my house. The Suicide Squad — a group of borderline unlikable misfits, usually violent and absurd — seemed a perfect fit for Gunn. And I admit to being hopeful that in his hands, I would like it. Sadly, even Gunn couldn’t save “Suicide Squad.” A very few of the characters are interesting — likeable — but I’m starting to think that the concept doesn’t work for me. I don’t get their appeal.
In this reboot, except for Flag, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), the head of the agency “recruiting” these maniacs, most of the characters are new. The first 20 minutes of “Suicide Squad” is Gunn’s signature “gonzo” style, with the introduction of various characters who, let’s say are shown prominently in the trailer but who don’t end up in the bulk of the movie. Some of these are played by actors regularly cast in Gunn films, including Nathan Fillion, playing T.D.K., a character whose arms detach from his body; Michael Rooker, playing the long, blonde-haired Savant; and Sean Gunn, James Gunn’s brother playing the bug-eyed and vacant stared Weasel.
Past a bunch of carnage, we get into the “core” team of Flag, Quinn, Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) and her pet rat, Sebastian; King Shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone), Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and later, The Thinker (Peter Capaldi). They also hook up with the leader of some freedom fighters named Sol Soria (Alice Braga). The plot centers on a remote island, Corto Maltese, which has undergone a coup, and the Suicide Squad members are tasked with going in and “cleaning up.” It’s much more complicated than this, but I lost interest, and I’m sure it doesn’t matter all that much. You aren’t really watching it for a scintillating examination of geopolitics. Most people are tuning in to see ultraviolence — it is rated R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief, graphic nudity — and hear the banter between characters that often don’t like or understand each other. So how does all this rate?
The violence is pretty intense. Bodies are blown apart on a regular basis: Heads blown off, bodies blown up, etc. Cartoonish level of violence. You get the point. As for the characters, they aren’t particularly “endearing” or embraceable. I know that Harley Quinn has her fans. I know that Robbie loves playing Harley Quinn, but I hate that character. She’s so over-the-top that I cannot connect with her in any way. For a character whose superpower seems to be her “insanity,” she certainly survives cataclysmic acts like a god or super soldier. It’s beyond my ability to stretch that much disbelief. I didn’t like Harley Quinn in the first “Suicide Squad,” this “Suicide Squad” and found her so off-putting that I couldn’t make it through “Birds of Prey.” If these films spent half the amount of screen time they spend on Harley Quinn, and put that into other, weirder and more enigmatic characters, the films would be 100 times better. But no one is going to listen to me. More Harley Quinn is to come, I’m sure.
Peacemaker has his moments. If you can say one thing about Cena is that this is a guy who commits. (He’s been doing every interview in costume; and he’s the only one doing it.) If you like his Captain America but without the intelligence or charisma or leadership skills Peacemaker, you will be happy to know he has a spin-off, eight-episode TV series now filming. I wasn’t that taken with him, but I’ll probably watch the series. Peacemaker has most of his banter — and conflict with — tough guy, chip-on-his-shoulder, father in need of redemption Bloodsport. Elba is a definite step up from Will Smith, but these kinds of crusty on the outside, soft on the inside characters … just fail to interest me anymore. I’ve seen so many of them in my life that they bore me.
So the characters I did enjoy — and, of course, they were the minor ones who had little dialogue — CGI-created King Shark and the Polka Dot Man. If you like “Guardians of the Galaxy,” King Shark is Groot-esque. He’s big, not very bright, not very articulate, and I think his superpower is a perpetual state of hunger. He eats a lot of bad guys. Gunn has an unusual idea about casting. He taps muscled-men, tough guy, action heroes for their voices. Vin Diesel voices Groot, the giant sentient tree who says nothing more than “I am Groot,” and it’s Diesel’s best work. Stallone, too, has a long career of being a meat head action hero, and he speaks maybe 20 words as King Shark. One being “bird.” I love it. (Stallone played Stakar Osgord, leader of the faction of space pirates known as the Ravagers in “Guardians Vol. 2.”)
As for Polka Dot Man, we don’t really learn much about him. His mom, it seems was a scientist who experimented on her children. Polka Dot Man was infected with an intergalactic virus that results in his developing glowing, multi-colored dots that start out as boils. He has to release them or maybe die? He was so traumatized by his mother that everyone appears to him as this much-loathed woman, which is why he can kill people fairly easily. Polka Dot Man is just weird; a character that would fit well into the “Doom Patrol” — which returns to TV in late September — universe. I wish he had had more to do in this film.
Ratcatcher 2 isn’t a terrible character. She took over after her father — Taika Waititi, of course, looking very wild — died. He created a wand that allowed him to control rats, and before his death taught his daughter to do the same. She has a regular rat companion that’s adorable. I wish that rat had had more screen time than did Harley Quinn. Ratcatcher 2 exists to create a father-daughter bond with Bloodsport, which was fine even though those kinds of subplots don’t interest me very much. Gunn is hyperfixated on the relationship between children and their parents: How they shape us. So far, the entire arc of Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt, in the “Guardians” movies has been about his trauma due to the death of his mom, his reconnection with his douchebag father, Ego, played by Kurt Russell, and his difficult relationship with his surrogate father, Yondu Udonta, played by Rooker. It’s a thing for him.
It isn’t much to say that James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad” was infinitely more watchable than the Ayer version. But it was still largely forgettable. That being said, if you enjoy “Deadpool”-esque hyper-violence, cheeky wit, and, a largely annoying band of anti-heroes, this might be just what you want. Hey, some people like this kind of thing. Not my bag. With this out of the way, Gunn just needs to focus all his energies on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Expand Rocket the Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Groot’s screentime. That needs to happen.
What will be the future of “Suicide Squad?” So far, the very large-budgeted film — $185 million — is struggling. It opened Thursday, Aug. 5, and has since only grossed $71 million. It’s early to tell. With the COVID Delta variant on the move, landing more people in hospital beds, now might not be the best time to go to the cinema. Good thing, it’s also streaming on HBO Max.