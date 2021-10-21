Review: Gyllenhaal great in 'Guilty,' despite movie's flaws

Jake Gyllenhaal is one of our best actors; a national treasure, if you will. He’s not afraid to take risks, and he has chosen a variety of roles in which he’s a standout, including mainstream fare like “Source Code” (2011) and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019); critically acclaimed indies, such as “Brokeback Mountain” (2005) and “Nightcrawler” (2014); and even cult favorites, such as “Donnie Darko” (2001). (It’s one of my favorites.) If he’s in a film, chances are high I’ll check it out.
Gyllenhaal has a new film, “Guilty,” on Netflix. Based on the Danish film “Den Skyldige,” adapted by “True Detective” writer Nic Pizzolatto, and directed by Antoine Fuqua, the crime/drama/thriller was filmed over 11 days last October, during the second wave of COVID. According to an interview with Gyllenhaal, a few days before they were supposed to start shooting, Fuqua had been in close contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID, so he directed the entire film in a trailer down the block from the production. After shooting, Gyllenhaal would appear on the balcony of the set and shout to Fuqua down below about how production was going. Great story.
The film’s story itself, eh, isn’t as entertaining as that one. For one thing, it’s not particularly new or fresh. Maybe I’m the only one who saw it, but in 2013, Halle Berry starred in the Brad Anderson directed crime/drama/horror “The Call,” which had a very similar story: A 911 operator gets a call from a teenager who has been abducted, and she finds herself in a race against time to save the girl. Well, in “Guilty,” Gyllenhaal plays Joe Baylor, a demoted police officer who is working call dispatch. He, too, gets an emergency call from a woman who claims she has been kidnapped by her husband. He must work against the clock to save her. Both are star vehicles; both are a tense 90 minutes or so running time. Where “Guilty” is different is that Joe Baylor has a lot of personal trauma and emotional baggage. He has done something that will result in his being in court the next day. As the film develops, you find out what happened.
“Guilty” has a few notable stars who called in, in real time, apparently, to lend their voices, such as Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard (Gyllenhaal’s brother-in-law), Riley Keough and Paul Dano. But you spend most of the time riveted by Gyllenhaal, who, at times, seems like a tightly stretched wire about to snap. His character is so desperate to “save” the victim, Emily (Keough), that he oversteps his position and even encourages others to break the law, so he can “get his man.” This alone shows that even though he seems like a “good cop,” he might not be best suited for the career. He no longer has boundaries, and, to be honest, he’s insubordinate and needs anger management training.
What “Guilty” does well is it demonstrates how policing in its current form is in trouble. Many officers are under tremendous pressure every day and they often aren’t equipped to deal with mental health issues — theirs or the people they are trying to help. Burn out is high. Many police officers nationwide, who are supposed to be “strong” turn to alcohol, and a fair number commit suicide. Or, they take out their frustrations and aggression in other, more violent, ways.
If you enjoy watching tour-de-force acting, “Guilty” is a decent way to spend 90 minutes of your time. Gyllenhaal is exceptional. My disappointment is that Fuqua has done much better — he and Gyllenhaal worked together on “Southpaw” (2015) — and Pizzolatto has, too. I’ve said this so many times I probably sound like a broken record, but season one of “True Detective” is a masterclass in writing, directing (Cary Joji Fukunaga) and acting (Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson). It is perfection. Every time I see a project is written by Pizzolatto, I feel excitement. Sadly, he’s been more miss than hit lately.
If you watch “Guilty” and like it, check out “The Call,” too. Berry did a good job, and Brad Anderson is such a good director. He’s the reason I watched it in the first place. He rarely serves up a dud. And in this, too, he delivers the goods. Interestingly, “The Call” has a higher rating on IMDB than “Guilty.” 6.7/10 compared to 6.3/10. And the Danish original, co-written and directed by Gustav Moller, was selected by the country as its Best Foreign Language Film entry for the Oscars. It has 7.5/10 on IMDB. Maybe seek it out.