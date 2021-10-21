Review: Gyllenhaal great in 'Guilty,' despite movie's flaws

Jake Gyllenhaal is one of our best actors; a national treasure, if you will. He’s not afraid to take risks, and he has chosen a variety of roles in which he’s a standout, including mainstream fare like “Source Code” (2011) and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019); critically acclaimed indies, such as “Brokeback Mountain” (2005) and “Nightcrawler” (2014); and even cult favorites, such as “Donnie Darko” (2001). (It’s one of my favorites.) If he’s in a film, chances are high I’ll check it out.

Gyllenhaal has a new film, “Guilty,” on Netflix. Based on the Danish film “Den Skyldige,” adapted by “True Detective” writer Nic Pizzolatto, and directed by Antoine Fuqua, the crime/drama/thriller was filmed over 11 days last October, during the second wave of COVID. According to an interview with Gyllenhaal, a few days before they were supposed to start shooting, Fuqua had been in close contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID, so he directed the entire film in a trailer down the block from the production. After shooting, Gyllenhaal would appear on the balcony of the set and shout to Fuqua down below about how production was going. Great story.