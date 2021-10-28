Review: 'Halloween Kills' is hollow slasher tripe

When it comes to horror, slasher films are my least favorite. Watching some indestructible “boogeyman” killing victim after victim, in increasingly violent, and sometimes, “innovative” ways gets old after a while and my mind switches off. It’s like hearing the same story for the thousandth time. So when someone suggested I watch “Halloween Kills,” the latest installment of the Halloween franchise, I had little to no interest. But I did it anyway. And I’m sorry I did.
Let me preface this with these facts: More than 1.2 million households in the U.S. have streamed “Halloween Kills” — it’s on Paramount. It’s earned $50.4 million at the box office, and it has 6/10 on IMDB, with 75% of viewers liking the film. This review is probably not for those people. It’s for those not enamored with slasher films or those who might be on the fence. I guess it’s for the choir, and I’m preaching to you.
Created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, “Halloween” (1978) is about the mentally ill, mask-wearing Michael Myers, who, when he was 6 years old, murdered his sister on Halloween night in 1963. Fifteen years later, he escapes from that institution to carry on murdering various people in Haddonfield, Illinois. The original film starred P.J. Soles, who had some It girl moments in the 1980s with roles in “Stripes” and “Private Benjamin,” Donald Pleasence, a bug-eyed British actor who rode the role of Dr. Loomis into the sun and it launched the film career of Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Laurie Strode, a teen-ager who is one of the few to tangle with Myers and live to tell the tale.
A small budget indie made for $300,000, Halloween kicked off a franchise that would include, to date, 12 films, including “Halloween II” (1981), “Halloween III: Season of the Witch” (1982), “Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers “(1988), “Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers” (1989), “Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers” (1995), “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later” (1998), “Halloween: Resurrection” (2002), “Halloween” (2007) — Rob Zombie’s reboot — “Halloween II” (2009), Zombie’s sequel, “Halloween” (2018); and now “Halloween Kills” (2021).
This latest iteration of the Michael Myers saga was written by Scott Teems, Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, who also directs, and it begins immediately after the events of “Halloween” (2018). So, let me recap, quickly. That film centered on Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who because of her traumatic Myers-has-been-trying-to-murder-me experiences, had focused all her energies on trying to murder him. A gun hoarding, no nonsense, ever industrious vigilante, she even booby-trapped her house, by installing a no escape panic room for containment and then had wired the house to burst into flames. By the end of the 2018 film, she had been successful in capturing him and he was just about to be incinerated. However, just as she is being taken to the hospital with a deep-knife-wound-to-the-stomach, the firefighters were arriving to put out the fire. Her screams of “let him burn” were ignored, and you can guess what happens next. Of course, Myers survives the gas-fed house fire — mask not melted; no singed hair — and he slaughters all the responders. (I have questions. Like how big is Haddonfield? And why were so many people responding to this fire? Does the town have any firefighters left?)
Strode has emergency surgery and is recovering with her daughter (Judy Greer) and her granddaughter (Andi Matichak) by her side. Meanwhile, in another part of town, in a bar, a Halloween talent show is taking place. Several of Myers’ survivors are there, including Lonnie Elam (Robert Longstreet), Lindsey (Kyle Richards), Marion (Nancy Stephens), and Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall). Tommy takes to the stage and begins recounting the story of the town’s “evil” boogeyman, and how Myers isn’t going to terrorize Haddonfield anymore. The townspeople are going to come together and take out this monster once and for all. “Evil dies TONIGHT!”
Of course, this is laughable, as Myers is no longer “human.” Laurie tells another character, and the audience, that she, too, used to believe Myers was “flesh and blood,” but that “no mortal man could have survived what he’s lived through. The more he kills, the more he transcends into something else impossible to defeat. People are afraid. This is the true curse of Michael.” So, I guess this is the lazy way writers justify a huge body count in their film; how they try to convince us that it’s possible for a killer to get riddled with bullets, stabbed many times, get hit in the head repeatedly with a bag of bricks, be set on fire, etc., this is why he still moves like a dog responding to the question “what’s in your mouth? Let me see it.” And in the beginning of this, Myers is lightning fast. He’s in good shape after all these years. Must be a vegan. Or evil is a hell of a stimulant.
So I got through quite a bit of this film. Of course, I was adding my Mystery Science Theater commentary throughout, but after the 20th victim, I began to check out. If you want to make a movie about a monster that kills people, fine. But don’t make your killer a mentally ill person — this should no longer be a thing, Hollywood — who is slowly “transcending” into a demonic being. Either this is reality or it isn’t. If you create a monster and create a world in which that monster could exist, I can usually go along with it. But if you start out with him being a human being and you put him in a realistic setting, and then you start this “he’s evil incarnate” crap, I cannot suspend disbelief, especially when the victims act so ridiculously. The people in this town KNOW that Myers cannot be killed. So a small framed woman who survived his murderous rampage gets the brilliant idea not to run from him, but to take a child’s trick-or-treat pillow case, fill it with bricks/rocks, and run up to the 6-footer and slam him in the head with it? He’s been incinerated in a house, and isn’t even coughing or winded from smoke inhalation. I think that bag of rocks might not do the trick. I really hate these kinds of victims. Make them sympathetic, at least, not just part of a body count.
I think the film was, at one point, trying to make a point about the destructive power of mass hysteria; that it can turn people into a feverish mob hell bent on sacrificing anyone to satisfy their blood lust, but all that gets lost in the constant stream of people getting broken fluorescent light tubes shoved into their throats, getting stabbed in the armpit, getting stabbed and then arranged in an art installation of death on a merry-go-round, getting bludgeoned to death with various things, etc. to even make an impact. I’m still wondering why Myers thinks it’s important to drag off his victims, find masks to put on their faces, and then arrange their corpses. Like, what is he doing here? Maybe if he had only gotten into an art program, he wouldn’t have an insatiable desire to murder.
What I do know is that after 90 long minutes of this film, I was done with it. As long as the checks keep coming, this franchise will never end. (Slated for next year is “Halloween Ends,” the “conclusion” of the trilogy. Until they reboot it again.) Michael Myers will never die. And that seems incredibly boring to me. Why do I want to spend my time watching this kind of film? If I watch horror, I want to be scared. And having an unstoppable giant in a Halloween mask roving around, murdering indiscriminately isn’t scary. There is no suspense. If someone is alone, in the dark, in one of these films, this mask-wearing jerk is popping up around the corner, in front of them, or behind them. And he’s going to kill them. No mystery. No confusion. It just seems gratuitous and pointless. Kudos to Jamie Lee Curtis for continuing to cash in after 43 years, but she can get that money from someone other than me.