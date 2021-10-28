Review: 'Halloween Kills' is hollow slasher tripe

So I got through quite a bit of this film. Of course, I was adding my Mystery Science Theater commentary throughout, but after the 20th victim, I began to check out. If you want to make a movie about a monster that kills people, fine. But don’t make your killer a mentally ill person — this should no longer be a thing, Hollywood — who is slowly “transcending” into a demonic being. Either this is reality or it isn’t. If you create a monster and create a world in which that monster could exist, I can usually go along with it. But if you start out with him being a human being and you put him in a realistic setting, and then you start this “he’s evil incarnate” crap, I cannot suspend disbelief, especially when the victims act so ridiculously. The people in this town KNOW that Myers cannot be killed. So a small framed woman who survived his murderous rampage gets the brilliant idea not to run from him, but to take a child’s trick-or-treat pillow case, fill it with bricks/rocks, and run up to the 6-footer and slam him in the head with it? He’s been incinerated in a house, and isn’t even coughing or winded from smoke inhalation. I think that bag of rocks might not do the trick. I really hate these kinds of victims. Make them sympathetic, at least, not just part of a body count.