Review: Marvel Phase 4 looks promising — mostly

Recently, Marvel Studios released a short video, during which it gave Phase 3 an emotional sendoff and revealed Phase 4 titles and release dates. Internet fans were excited and overwhelmed with “the feels.”
The video begins with the voice of the late and very great Stan Lee talking about human connection; about how the world can change, and yet we remain one big family. As he speaks, we watch moments play from “Avengers: Endgame,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Black Panther.”
For me, the most powerful gulp in my throat moments were seeing Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, knowing he will never again play T’Challa; watching Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) hug it out with Spider-Man (Tom Holland) once he reappears after five years of absence, and the piece de la resistance — the gut punch that comes from watching a beaten-down-with-not-much-left-in-him Captain America (Chris Evans) hearing “On your left” in his earpiece while all the portals open behind him bringing in reinforcements.
Every time I see this ... waterworks. If you feel nothing from these moments, move on. You are simply dead inside.
Your trip down memory lane concluded, the video goes straight into clips from “Black Widow,” which had its May 2020 release delayed due to COVID-19 and then delayed again (Nov. 6) and again May 7, 2021). It opens in theaters on July 9. For those of us still traumatized by the idea of being in public, sitting near and among others, we can watch it on Disney+, no doubt for $30, from the safety of our futons.
The schedule for the rest of 2021 is as follows: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a Marvel TV series, premiering Sept. 3 on Disney+; “Eternals,” starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek among many others and directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao; it opens Nov. 5; “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is slated for Dec. 17. Although the Marvel series “Loki” isn’t included in the video, it begins streaming on Disney+ on June 9.
And there is supposed to be an eight-episode TV mini-series called “Hawkeye,” which centers on the Young Avenger, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). That being said, Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is listed as being in all eight episodes, as are Florence Pugh, crossing over from the “Black Widow” film and Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop. No airdate is listed, however, it is supposedly in post-production.
In 2022, we can look forward to “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” opening March 25; “Thor: Love and Thunder,” May 6; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” July 8; and “The Marvels,” Nov. 11. It has been revealed, too, that Marvel’s “Blade” reboot — with Mahershala Ali playing the half-human vampire, not Wesley Snipes — will begin filming in July 2022. A 10-episode “She-Hulk” TV series, starring Tatiana Maslany as the titular character, should also show up in 2022. Mark Ruffalo will play Bruce Banner/The Hulk, and Tim Roth will reprise his role as the Abomination.
Wow, we have to go all the way back to the 2008 “Incredible Hulk” film for his appearance as this character; Edward Norton was the Hulk. That was such a bad film.
In 2023, we will get “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” Feb. 17; “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3,” May 5. The title for “Fantastic 4” appears briefly; no release date. Although it was rumored that Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski might team up for that, she has since said that she wasn’t sure that superheroes were for her. This coming from someone playing a kickass fighter/trainer in “Edge of Tomorrow.” Come on Emily. We weren’t born yesterday.
To say I’m filled with excitement and anticipation for the next several years is an understatement. Some projects, though, I’m more excited for than others. Since Marvel is pretty secretive about its properties, let me take you through what we know about the releases this year, and then I’ll wax lyrically about a few coming in 2022 and 2023.
Anyone who has been watching the Marvel films know that “Black Widow” isn’t going to be the “continuing saga of Natasha Romanoff.” And it’s not really an origin story. Instead, it’s a “what was Black Widow doing between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018)” kind of thing.
From the trailer we know that she goes back “home,” where she reunites with her ex-KGB family — “father figure” Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), the Russian super soldier equivalent of Captain America; and agents Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz). Together they will take on the masked baddie, the Taskmaster. (His identity hasn’t yet been revealed.) Eric Pearson wrote the screenplay — he contributed to the ABC TV series Agent Carter (2015-2016); Cate Shortland, an Australian indie filmmaker, directs.
Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the “Norse god of mischief,” annoys me, but since everything in Marvel builds on everything else, I’m still going to watch the limited, six-episode TV series titled, quite simply, “Loki.” The latest trailer reveals that Loki is being held prisoner of the Timekeepers, tasked with cleaning up the timeline that he messed up when he took control of the Tesseract in 2012. (He is the “Loki Variant.”)
Costars include Owen Wilson, who plays Mobius M. Mobius, the seemingly head bureaucrat of the Time Variant Authority (TVA) who is trying to make Loki do his bidding and behave (good luck with that); Gugu Mbatha-Raw, another TVA employee, and Richard E. Grant. Not much other information has been released. Just tune in, I guess.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” should delight any martial arts aficionados, after all, the titular character is a master of kung-fu and a living weapon. Co-written and directed by Maui-born Destin Daniel Cretton, the action/adventure/fantasy centers on Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), now working, apparently, as a car parking attendant, which seems a waste as during his youth he trained to take the place of his master Wenwu (Tony Chiu-Wai Leung). Now his skills are needed again. “You can’t outrun who you really are,” we hear in the trailer, before the main character leaps into the air and takes out bad guys with each foot.
The clips I’ve seen are pretty trippy. This series looks like it has borrowed visually from “The Matrix” (1999); “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000), “Speed” (1994), and Jackie Chan films. Co-starring are comedians Awkwafina and Ronny Chieng, and martial arts badass Michelle Yeoh, who is still my favorite Bond “girl.” I wanted so much for them to make a spin off of her character, Wai Lin, from “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997), but when do I ever get what I want?
Created by Jack Kirby in the mid-1970s, the Eternals should set the tone for another wave of spin-off projects. According to the official Marvel site, this film will follow the events of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). “An unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.” Who are the Eternals? A race of god-like beings who clash with the aforementioned lesser-evolved, monstrous Deviants and with their originators, the Celestials. We’ve already encountered some of the beings talked about in the Eternals comics, including the Skrulls and Kree — both seen warring in “Captain Marvel” (2019) — and the Titan named Thanos. Remember him? We saw the Celestials in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. On Knowhere, you see the severed head of a deceased Celestial that is being mined; and Ego (Kurt Russell), Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) dad is a Celestial, which means Quill is half. Or was.
Sersi “The Maker” leads the group of Eternals. She is being played by British actress Gemma Chan, who is no newcomer to the MCU; she played an unpleasant Kree fighter in “Captain Marvel.” You might also know her from the TV series, “Humans” (2015-2018); and in the hit blockbuster “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018). Chan is joined by Salma Hayek as Ajak “The Knower,” “Game of Thrones” actor Richard Madden as Ikaris “The Mover,” Angelina Jolie as Thena “The Defender,” Barry Keoghan as Druig “The Manipulator,” and Lia McHugh as Sprite.
Additional characters are played by popular South Korean actor Don Lee (Gilgamesh), and Pakistani-American comedian Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo). Notably, Brian Tyree Henry will play Phastos, the first openly gay hero in the MCU, and deaf actress, Lauren Ridloff, will play their first deaf hero, Makkari “The Teller.” “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington will play non-Eternal Dane Whitman, who become a hero known as Black Knight. All his swashbuckling and horse riding should come into play.
Writing the screenplay for “Eternals” are Kaz and Ryan Firpo and Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, who directs. As all three come from an indie background, “Eternals” will, no doubt, be shot on location and have a more down-to-earth feel. On Kaz Firpo’s bio, it says “his work explores humanism and systems of power.” Sounds like he might have been the perfect person to bring this epic tale to the big screen. Time will tell.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is off in the distance, but some details are known. MCU favorites Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers — both wrote “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017), “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019), and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018) — contributed the script.
Jon Watts, who directed “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” is back. (He is also slated to direct “Fantastic Four,” which is in pre-production.)
All the usual suspects return in front of the camera, including Holland as the fast-talking, angsty web slinger; Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as best buddy Ned Leeds, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Benedict Cumberbatch is slated to appear as Doctor Strange; and interestingly, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will show up, as Electro and Doctor Octopus respectively. Both actors and characters appeared in previous “Spider-Man” films, but with a different Spider-Man. Electro was in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014), opposite Andrew Garfield; and Doc Ock takes us all the way back to 2004, when he played opposite Tobey Maguire in “Spider-Man 2.”
There had been rumors that Garfield and Maguire would eventually have cameos in the new “Spider-Man” films, but when asked about this, Garfield denied it. As much as I like Holland, especially when he was playing off Iron Man’s Robert Downey Jr., I’m not really a big Spider-Man fan. It’s a bit too “juvenile” for me. I’ll see this, of course, but it’s more because I have to than I want to.
In contrast, I’m really excited for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” but don’t know how I’m going to wait nearly another year to see it. Joining Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will be Rachel McAdams as former love interest Dr. Christine Palmer, and Benedict Wong as fellow protector of the realm, Wong. Chiwetel Ejiofor returns as Mordo, the person who trained Strange after he arrived in Kamar-Taj but who, at the end of “Doctor Strange” (2016), had turned to the dark side. Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, is also making an appearance. I hope it’s more than a cameo.
There’s also a child actor, Xochitl Gomez, listed in the cast, which really makes me nervous. Please don’t make that kid front and center. Groan. No one really wants that, Marvel. Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron, neither of whom have considerable writing credits, have crafted the script. This also makes me nervous. Sam Raimi, the director responsible for the first wave of Tobey Maguire-”Spider-Man” films, again gets behind the camera. Nothing has been revealed about the plot, just that it’s a “sequel to Doctor Strange.” I imagine that since Mordo had gone off the rails and was hunting down people “unworthy” of possessing magical skills; those who were “stealing power; perverting nature,” he would continue on his path of reducing the number of sorcerers in the world. Doctor Strange, no doubt, would have no choice but try and stop him.
Next to “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the other 2022 film that I cannot wait to see is “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the fourth Thor film in the franchise. Taika Waititi cowrites, directs, and stars (voicing Korg). Natalie Portman rejoins the franchise as scientist Jane Foster and Mighty Thor. The original Thor, Chris Hemsworth, is, of course, still around, hanging out with some members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Kraglin (Sean Gunn), who is technically a Ravager. I wish Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) were here, though, as their relationship with Thor was the highlight of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame.”
Thor will act alongside a plethora of new and old names: Melissa McCarthy plays “Actor Hela,” Matt Damon is back as “Actor Loki,” Sam Neill, too, as “Actor Odin,” and Luke Hemsworth as “Actor Thor.” (If you saw “Thor: Ragnarok,” you will know what this is all about.) Jaimie Alexander returns as Sif; Tessa Thompson is again Valkyrie, now King of Asgard who is looking for her Queen. Major additions to the film are Russell Crowe playing Zeus (color me intrigued) and Christian Bale, who will be the primary baddie, Gorr the God Butcher, a vengeful alien who wants to kill every god in the universe. If this is even a fraction of the fun that “Thor: Ragnarok” was, then this could become my favorite film of 2022.
With Chadwick Boseman passing from cancer in August 2020, the next iteration of Black Panther has been the subject of much discussion and speculation. Who will don that iconic suit? We don’t know, just that T’Challa will not be recast. (Many fans, looking for more female representation, want Shuri, Letitia Wright, his sister, to take the reins.) Marvel hasn’t said much about the film other than “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” will “continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda” and will focus on the characters found in the original film, including Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira), M’Baku (Winston Duke), and Shuri. Not that we couldn’t have figured that out ourselves, right? There are rumors that Doctor Doom best known from the “Fantastic Four” films could be the villain, as he has faced off with the Wakandan king in the comics. Ryan Coogler is writing the sequel and will, again, direct.
That brings us to 2023: I really didn’t care for the “Ant-Man” movies, so I guess I’ll give a very weakly raised No. 1 foam finger and barely imperceptible “yeah” for this third film in the franchise. Hey, I like Paul Rudd. But … yeah, no. Not caring very much. I do love and adore the “Guardians of the Galaxy,” so I am pretty annoyed, on a daily basis, that this film is so far in the distance. (Rocket and Groot are my favorite MCU characters.)
So there you have it. Marvel Studios is busy churning out properties, something that should bring comfort and joy to fans. Stay tuned, as they say.