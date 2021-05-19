Review: Marvel Phase 4 looks promising — mostly

Thor will act alongside a plethora of new and old names: Melissa McCarthy plays “Actor Hela,” Matt Damon is back as “Actor Loki,” Sam Neill, too, as “Actor Odin,” and Luke Hemsworth as “Actor Thor.” (If you saw “Thor: Ragnarok,” you will know what this is all about.) Jaimie Alexander returns as Sif; Tessa Thompson is again Valkyrie, now King of Asgard who is looking for her Queen. Major additions to the film are Russell Crowe playing Zeus (color me intrigued) and Christian Bale, who will be the primary baddie, Gorr the God Butcher, a vengeful alien who wants to kill every god in the universe. If this is even a fraction of the fun that “Thor: Ragnarok” was, then this could become my favorite film of 2022.

With Chadwick Boseman passing from cancer in August 2020, the next iteration of Black Panther has been the subject of much discussion and speculation. Who will don that iconic suit? We don’t know, just that T’Challa will not be recast. (Many fans, looking for more female representation, want Shuri, Letitia Wright, his sister, to take the reins.) Marvel hasn’t said much about the film other than “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” will “continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda” and will focus on the characters found in the original film, including Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira), M’Baku (Winston Duke), and Shuri. Not that we couldn’t have figured that out ourselves, right? There are rumors that Doctor Doom best known from the “Fantastic Four” films could be the villain, as he has faced off with the Wakandan king in the comics. Ryan Coogler is writing the sequel and will, again, direct.