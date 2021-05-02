Review: 'Nobody,' a Keanu Reeves type of movie, just with Keanu Reeves

In the hands of a lesser actor, this role and this movie would have descended to B-level, straight-to-Redbox fare. But Odenkirk’s skills elevate the material, make it something to watch. It’s nice that he’s playing his age not trying to be a guy who is a decade younger. He likes fighting but boy does it leave a mark.

Christopher Lloyd has a smaller, kind of surprising, role as Hutch’s retirement home living father. He’s still as wild and eccentric as ever. Connie Nielsen plays Hutch’s real estate selling wife. The fact that she played Hippolyta, Wonder Woman’s horse riding and ass kicking mom, and yet doesn’t throw a single punch in “Nobody,” but instead is reduced to a “stay in the basement with the kids while I sort this out” character, is a damn shame. RZA, Michael Ironside and Colin Salmon round out the cast.

In the end, is “Nobody” any good? It has 7.5/10 on IMDB, so people apparently like it. For me, it’s complicated.

When I saw the trailer, I felt exhausted. In a country where mass shootings occur practically every day, do we need more films that seem to glorify violence? Do we need more “gunfu?” Do we need more “heroes” who only feel “alive” when they are knocking the crap out of other guys and getting beat up themselves? And if we do, do we need a John Wickian film without John Wick?