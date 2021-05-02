Review: 'Nobody,' a Keanu Reeves type of movie, just with Keanu Reeves

If you wanted a John Wick film but without Keanu Reeves, the mind-blowing and innovative fight sequences involving cars, dogs, mirrors and horses … and well, without most of the things for which you like John Wick — then you might want to check out “Nobody,” now streaming on Amazon Prime.
“Nobody” is written by Derek Kolstad, who wrote all the John Wick films, and directed by Ilya Naishuller. The film centers on Hutch (Bob Odenkirk), a seemingly average, run-of-the-mill family man. Breaking the monotony of his life, one night two gun-carrying criminals break into his house.
His son tries to stop them, but Hutch doesn’t want any trouble. The burglars get away with his watch, and some loose cash and change. Nothing worth losing his life over.
While being interviewed by the police, one officer wonders, mockingly, why Hutch didn’t fight back. “If this was my family …”
Hutch suppresses his rage until he learns that the criminals made off with his daughter’s kitty cat bracelet, and that’s when he sets off to find the criminals.
That same night, he’s riding a bus and a group of Russian heavies get on, and they begin harassing the sole female rider. Hutch can’t take it anymore, and he unleashes what we learn are his “special set of skills.”
Who is this guy? If you’ve watched the John Wick films, you know what comes next. The Russian mob honcho (Aleksey Serebryakov) isn’t too happy about his guys getting roughed up, and he sends all his forces to correct the wrongs. The remaining film is, as expected, a barrage of bullets, muscle car driving, knifing and punching action sequences.
The cast of “Nobody” is solid. Odenkirk, who is closing in on 60, does a hell of a job with the fight sequences, which are pretty brutal. He gets the hell knocked out of him and keeps coming back for more.
Kudos to this franchise — or I guess now, offshoot of the franchise — for making the fights and the consequences of the fights semi-realistic. If you compare them to the Fast and the Furious franchise, there is zero competition.
The latter is essentially live action “Looney Tunes,” with people driving cars, going 90 mph headlong into each other, flying out of the windshield and without missing a beat, proceeding to punch each other into oblivion. Does anyone get hurt in those films? At least in the Wick world, if someone beats you up, you look like it.
I’ve liked Odenkirk since he played the sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman in AMC’s Breaking Bad, and he’s pretty good in this, playing the down-to-Earth guy who seems world weary. Unlike Wick, who quit the life to get married and be “normal,” Hutch quit the life, got married, had kids, bought the house, works a 9-to-5 and takes out the garbage. Underneath the monotony; the “normalcy,” rages an apex predator, looking for a fight — aching for a fight. He can only suppress it for so long.
Whereas Wick very reluctantly returns to the fight — “Yeah, I guess I’m back” — Hutch sits on the bus, hoping, praying that those Russian creeps are going to start something. He needs the violence.
In the hands of a lesser actor, this role and this movie would have descended to B-level, straight-to-Redbox fare. But Odenkirk’s skills elevate the material, make it something to watch. It’s nice that he’s playing his age not trying to be a guy who is a decade younger. He likes fighting but boy does it leave a mark.
Christopher Lloyd has a smaller, kind of surprising, role as Hutch’s retirement home living father. He’s still as wild and eccentric as ever. Connie Nielsen plays Hutch’s real estate selling wife. The fact that she played Hippolyta, Wonder Woman’s horse riding and ass kicking mom, and yet doesn’t throw a single punch in “Nobody,” but instead is reduced to a “stay in the basement with the kids while I sort this out” character, is a damn shame. RZA, Michael Ironside and Colin Salmon round out the cast.
In the end, is “Nobody” any good? It has 7.5/10 on IMDB, so people apparently like it. For me, it’s complicated.
When I saw the trailer, I felt exhausted. In a country where mass shootings occur practically every day, do we need more films that seem to glorify violence? Do we need more “gunfu?” Do we need more “heroes” who only feel “alive” when they are knocking the crap out of other guys and getting beat up themselves? And if we do, do we need a John Wickian film without John Wick?
But this isn’t John Wick. I do it a disservice by saying that. Despite having the same screenwriter, “Nobody is only superficially like John Wick.” Although, while watching the film, I kept wondering if we would get cameos by Ian McShane or Reeves. Where was a Pitbull?
“Nobody” seems to be saying something about toxic masculinity. Hutch gets back into the game, only because a bunch of alpha males keep questioning his inaction in the face of earlier danger, questioning his masculinity. But, sadly, the film never really commits to exploring societal expectations of men, and how these can be toxic. It just leans, very heavily, into the idea that beating up and getting beat us is awesome. And there is a lot of gun glorification.
Its message seems to be that some people are simply violent by nature. They can suppress it only for so long, but that suppression deadens and kills them inside. And perhaps that’s true.
People who are like this can channel that energy — that need for adrenaline — “productively” and they do so by becoming a Hollywood stunt person, a professional fighter, a first responder, or as Hutch had done, by going into one of the three-lettered government agencies.
The end of “Nobody” hints that more films are to come — in interviews Kolstad has said he has the opening scene of “Nobody 2” ready to go, but I’m on the fence. I don’t know if I would watch the continuing saga of Hutch and his family.
Odenkirk, as I said, is great, and Naishuller is fine as the director — his feature debut was with “Hardcore Henry,” essentially a first-person POV sci-fi flick about a guy resurrected from death, who must “save his wife from a telekinetic warlord with a plan to bio-engineer soldiers.