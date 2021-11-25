REVIEW: Schweighofer shines in 'Army of Thieves'

It’s also unusual that the female characters are such “take charge, running the show” types. Gwendoline is a strong, intelligent, incredibly capable leader. And she can fight off multiple attackers with ease. Fans of “Games of Thrones” will recognize the actress who plays her; she was Missandei, an advisor to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). This British actress has been very popular of late, lending her voice to “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” and starring in the “Four Weddings and a Funeral” TV series, and, of course, putting her action skills to the test in the Maze Runner films, and in several “Fast and the Furious” films, including “Furious 7,” “The Fate of the Furious,” and “F9: The Fast Saga.” The other female in the band of thieves is Korina, the obligatory techie/hacker genius, who is also a DJ. It was a bit of a surprise to see this character written as female, as they are usually overweight, glasses wearing geeky men. But again, none of the other characters match the watchability of Dieter. Not for me. Smitten? Maybe.