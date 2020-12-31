REVIEW: 'Soul' may be the pandemic film for everyone

In the 1950s and ’60s, Disney produced educational films that often helped teachers explain complex subjects. Math or science, for example, would be simplified thanks to the help of Donald Duck and Ludwig Von Drake.

Now, Disney’s Pixar is picking up the mantle and using some of those techniques with more complex subjects — like emotions in “Inside Out” and, now, the afterlife in “Soul.”

While the latest production (which streams this week on Disney+) is more adult than you’d think, it does offer plenty of fodder for all members of the family, particularly when the delicate subject arises.

Through the eyes of Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a middle school band teacher, we get to see what the afterlife might be like. He gets there after rushing to a dream gig as a musician with a jazz band.

Not looking where he’s going, Joe falls into an open manhole and, soon, he’s on his way to the Great Beyond. There mid-century modern souls (geometric souls) ride escalators, romp around and search for purpose. The Great Before — another nebulous concept — is where souls get their personality traits before they’re born. There, mentors help them find them.