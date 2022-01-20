REVIEW: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' an emotional and well crafted thrill ride

When I think of superheroes I tend to think of Spider-Man and the X Men.

These two comic book series were adapted into movies that really grabbed my attention at a young age.

In particular, “Spider-Man 2” starring Tobey Maguire has always been one of my favorites. It features a dark story line, a fantastic villain in Doctor Octopus and several iconic scenes that stand the test of time.

I went to the theater for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and was excited to see what the Marvel Cinematic Universe had in store for me.

I have heard Tom Holland, the actor playing Peter Parker and Spider-Man, labeled this movie the “Avengers: Endgame” for Spider-Man.

In a lot of ways this is true. It is the end of being held back by a mentor figure and the end of innocence. Sure, Peter Parker had been erased from existence by Thanos but this time around the movie has more emotional depth and loss for the character.

This movie serves as an ode to Spider-Man and Holland pulls out all the stops in his best performance as the titular character.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” features all the things I have loved about the character of Spider-Man. We get to see Peter have emotional depth beyond having a crush, we get to see Spider-Man become a fully fleshed out character and we get to see Peter Parker being a science nerd.

There are some nice surprises along the way that I wish I could see for the first time again.

I am not going to spoil any appearances in this review and will encourage anyone reading this to go see the movie for themselves.

The villains brought in from previous Spider-Man movies worked amazingly in this story.

For the most part, each villain gets their time to shine and this film does an excellent job of deepening the characterization of established characters.

For example, Electro, played by Jaimie Fox, earns the most improved performance award.

Fox first appeared as the electrifying villain in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and was instantly panned. First off, Electro was blue and looked more like a Power Ranger villain than a Spider-Man one.

Secondly, Electro is not given the greatest character depth and fell flat for me and many others.

In this movie, Fox is leaps and bounds better than his first appearance. He gives further life and humor to the character of Electro and honestly made me care more about the villain.

Alfred Molina picked up where he left off in “Spider-Man 2” and reminded the audience why his portrayal of Doctor Octopus is fondly remembered.

Out of all the villains, one stood out among the rest and that was Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe.

Dafoe is one of my favorite actors to watch and he brings his trademark insanity to this role and really pushed Peter Parker to a dark place.

Norman Osborn’s inner battle with his Green Goblin persona is just as entertaining to watch as it was 20-years ago and serves as a great foil to Parker.

This movie does take a while to start picking up and it was not until Holland met with Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, that the movie really started.

I understood why the slow build was necessary, but it just did not land for me.

Also, the Lizard and Sandman, while they did have their moments to shine, felt they were truncated in the movie.

The latter half of this movie is pure perfection and the last battle sequence is one I will re-watch for years to come.

The fan service hits all the right notes and this movie ends the notion of Spider-Man just being Iron Man Jr.

Holland has cemented himself as the titular character and I hope to see him as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man for years to come.

I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. One bucket of popcorn would be the worst film of the year and five buckets of popcorn a masterpiece, or at the very least a film that will make the rounds at award shows.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” earns a four out of five buckets of popcorn for being a movie with a slow build but a near perfect second half.

