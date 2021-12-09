REVIEW: 'The Matrix' still holds up as a science fiction classic

In anticipation of a new Matrix film coming out on Dec. 22, I have decided to re-watch all three films in the series to reacquaint myself with the series.

I remember watching “The Matrix” on VHS tape so many times growing up that my family had to get a new copy of the movie from Blockbuster.

We ignored the late fees long enough and then, poof, Blockbuster disappeared and the VHS copy of the first movie is in a trunk at my parents.

I could write an entire piece on how awesome Blockbuster was back in the day, but I will save that for another time.

“The Matrix” is such a memorable film for so many different reasons: the action scenes, the deep thematic themes, the mind-bending storyline. And did I mention the action scenes?

I acted out several things from the movie as a I did my best Neo impression and remember vividly trying to dodge Nerf bullets in the living room.

“The Matrix” draws heavy inspiration from Japanese anime, including “Ghost in the Shell,” and at times was too philosophical for my taste as a young viewer.

The older I get though, the more I appreciate the several themes presented in “The Matrix.”

One such theme is the battle of man against machine. In the world of the movie, humans built machines so advanced that they were eventually driven to live underground.

This theme is present in the more physical sense in this first movie as we see the machines as these terrifying creatures that only an EMP blast could defeat.

I think the look of the machines was one of my favorite bits of this initial film and I think they still hold up to this day.

Of course, artificial intelligence is still years away from destroying all humanity and I would like to think that the scenario in “The Matrix” will never come to pass.

I love the interaction between Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus in the iconic red or blue pill scene. The red pill will awaken Neo to the real world and allow him freedom from the virtual reality he is currently in. The other option would be to take a blue pill and continue to be enslaved by the machines.

I would argue that people in 2021 are in many ways bonded to technology — just take a minute to check your screen time on your phone. Most everything in today’s world is made possible due to some sort of technology that is likely connected to the internet.

I am not so sure if I personally would be able to take the red pill from a stranger like Neo does. I think Neo ultimately takes the red pill due to his desire to do more with his life.

In the computer-simulated world of the Matrix everything is pre-determined; every outcome has a resolution and as a result, this leads to an easy albeit sheep-like way of life.

The real world is a much harder place to live in and nobody can predict the future. Well, unless you count the Simpsons television show.

As Neo finds out in the movie, reality is not at all pretty and actions lead to unknown outcomes.

I think by the end of this first movie, Neo determines that even though life might not be all comfortable it is better to live free and struggle than to be chained to a false idealistic world.

I could talk about the thematic concepts of the movie all day but to close that part out, this series has a lot of things for folks to chew on and ponder.

Now what I enjoyed most about “The Matrix” when I was younger was the action.

The fight scenes are beautifully choregraphed and the gun fights are still some of my favorites in cinema to this day.

The hand-to-hand fight scenes are some of the best in cinematic history.

Agent Smith, played by Hugo Weaving, does an excellent job of making me not like him on the screen. I just wanted to see Neo bash his face in and this film delivers that in spades.

One simply can’t talk about “The Matrix” without mentioning the iconic relationship between Neo and Carrie-Ann Moss’ Trinity.

Neo and Trinity were one of the biggest on-screen power couples and, for me, one of the first instances on screen where I saw an actress be able to do as cool of things as her male counterparts.

I am happy to report that the world of film has come a long way since “The Matrix” and the amount of lead action roles given to female actors has dramatically increased. Although, there is still more work to be done in making the film industry to make it a place for everyone.

Trinity was a stone-cold killer in “The Matrix” and at times acted more like a machine than a human.

Some of the special effects do not hold up to today’s standards but that is not too surprising.

I thought the entire cast was fleshed out and set up the series to stand the test of time.

I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. One bucket of popcorn would be the worst film of the year and five buckets of popcorn is a masterpiece or at the very least a film that will make the rounds at award shows.

“The Matrix” earns a five out of five buckets popcorn for being a true masterpiece of science fiction that I think is still one of the best in the genre.

I look forward to “The Matrix Resurrections” being released on Dec. 22.

