REVIEW: 'VAL' a portrait of one of the rare 'good ones'

Because of his matinee idol looks and charisma, he was a natural for the big screen, but his personality — he admits to frequently pushing back against authority — meant that he was passed over for many roles. In fact, he wanted so badly to be in “Full Metal Jacket” (1987) that he made several audition tapes and sent them to Stanley Kubrick but to no avail. While working on “The Island of Dr. Moreau,” Kilmer enraged John Frankenheimer so much that the director vowed to never work with Kilmer again. He also admits to having a less than exceptional time in his Bat suit — he wasn’t as much acting as being moved from one scene to the next — so he refused to continue in the franchise. From this, and many other encounters, he would develop a reputation for being “difficult to work with.”

The portrait of Kilmer that emerges, though, isn’t as much a “difficult person,” as someone with high creative standards who wanted what he was doing to be at its best. He didn’t just want to be a face on a teenager’s wall or to be cashing checks. (If IMDB is to be believed, he turned down a LOT of jobs.) Most notably, he comes across as a compassionate, kind, generous … a genuinely good person. Just a few examples: After his father ran up huge debts, and ensnared Kilmer in his shady prospects, instead of taking legal action against his dad, he used all the money he had in the bank to pay off the debt. As a way to raise money for his passion project, “Citizen Twain,” which he wrote and would perform on stage, he sold most of the beloved New Mexico property he had acquired over the years. And to pay the bills, he attends various conventions, where he signs autographs and takes photos with fans. Even though many would see this as humiliating for an actor of his stature, he seems to enjoy meeting those who have given him his career and privilege.