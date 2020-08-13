Show time: AMC Council Bluffs 17 reopening Aug. 27

Bluffs movie lovers will soon be able get their much-needed cinema fix.
On Aug. 27, AMC Council Bluffs 17 and Imax Theater is reopening, according to an AMC representative and the theater’s website.
A series of throwback movies are being offered for $5 and one of director Christopher Nolan’s mega-hits, “Inception,” is being shown for $8 in Imax. A few new releases are also expected to debut at regular price.
All 17 theaters will be utilized at 30% capacity, with sections blocked off to keep in check with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Masks are required before, during and after movies unless viewers are enjoying refreshments, according to the AMC website.
A local AMC employee said toward the end of next week area residents should be able to see showtimes and all movie listings on the theater's website.
Across the county, more than 100 AMC cinemas — about a sixth of its nationwide locations — are opening on Aug. 20 with throwback pricing for the day, according to the chain's owner, AMC Entertainment. Touting the reopening as “Movies in 2020 at 1920 prices,” theaters for one day are offering retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie.
Reporting from the Associated Press shows that several AMC theaters have reopened in numerous international countries; however, they have remained shuttered in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic surged in March.
Several states, including California and New York, still aren’t allowing movie theaters to reopen, according to the Associated Press.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!