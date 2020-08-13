Show time: AMC Council Bluffs 17 reopening Aug. 27

Bluffs movie lovers will soon be able get their much-needed cinema fix.

On Aug. 27, AMC Council Bluffs 17 and Imax Theater is reopening, according to an AMC representative and the theater’s website.

A series of throwback movies are being offered for $5 and one of director Christopher Nolan’s mega-hits, “Inception,” is being shown for $8 in Imax. A few new releases are also expected to debut at regular price.

All 17 theaters will be utilized at 30% capacity, with sections blocked off to keep in check with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Masks are required before, during and after movies unless viewers are enjoying refreshments, according to the AMC website.

A local AMC employee said toward the end of next week area residents should be able to see showtimes and all movie listings on the theater's website.