'Star Wars' franchise has enjoyable history — with a few exceptions — and a promising future

For Star Wars fans May 4, is “May the Fourth Be With You” day. It’s a time to rejoice in everything “Star Wars” and revel in why it means something to you. I don’t believe I’ve ever written about it, so this might start a trend.
“Star Wars” was a big part of my childhood. I had posters of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on my wall next to Starbuck (Dirk Benedict) from “Battlestar Galactica.” I even had the album of the soundtrack of the film or whatever they called it, and I listened to that 33 1/3 over and over until it skipped. It was a reduced version of the speaking track of the film, so I can’t speak along with every word, but I’m pretty damn close. “Everything’s fine. Situation normal.” “We’re doomed. There will be no escape for the Princess this time.” “Secret Mission? What plans? What are you talking about? I’m not going in there.” “Oh, oh my, I’ve forgotten how much I hate space travel.” “When you came in here, did you have a plan for getting out?” “He’s the brains, sweetheart.” “Run, Luke, run.” “Can you speak Batchi?” “Of course I can, Sir. It’s like a second language to me.” On and on.
Oh, it’s a hoot watching the film with me, said no one ever.
“Empire Strikes Back” was pivotal for my young brain. I was obsessed with Yoda. And especially Luke’s training with him on Dagobah. After seeing the film, I remember sitting outside by my favorite maple tree, closing my eyes, and trying to move things with my mind. I stretched out my hand, and, when that rock didn’t budge, would shout: “Oh come on! What are you doing?” I’m sure that film primed my future with Buddhism and all things Japanese. (Did you know that Toshiro Mifune was considered for the role of Darth Vader? Did you know that the Jedi are based on the samurai?)
I didn’t have the soundtrack for this film, but there are still lines that go racing around my mind, such as “And I thought they smelled bad … on the outside.” “I’d just as soon kiss a Wookie.” “I can arrange that.” “I love you.” “I know.”
Han Solo, right? As a child I loved Harrison Ford, wanted to be Han Solo, thought Han Solo was relatable … now, his relationship with Leia seems … problematic. Hence, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), I guess.
After the complexities of “Empire Strikes Back” — and the sucker punch of “Luke, I’m your Father!” at the end — “Return of the Jedi” just seemed too juvenile, and I essentially checked out of the franchise. It was more my younger brother’s speed. (That being said, Ewoks are pretty cute.)
When George Lucas talked about “prequels,” I was very annoyed. Why did he need to make prequels? And now that he had the technology, he began fiddling with the original films, adding CGI monsters and other effects. Despite my misgivings, I saw the films — “Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace” (1999), “Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones” (2002), and “Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith” (2005) — in the cinema, but they were so bad. Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker, was so bad; Jar Jar Binks … stop the memories! I started thinking my love for “Star Wars” was mired in nostalgia.
Then, they decided to do sequels. And, cue the eye rolling. I had no idea why they were continuing to milk a franchise that philosophically was inferior to “Star Trek” (Don’t get me started on the rebooted films), and too childish to be appreciated by adults. Lucas had “aged out.”
Funny enough, I enjoyed the sequels: “Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens” (2015), “Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi” (2017), and “Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019). Hearing that music, watching the title scroll, feeling the danger, enjoying the light saber fighting, listening to the banter … it was great. Not consistent, but enjoyable. I was back in. I had missed Han Solo, the Millennial Falcon’s temperament, R2-D2, and especially Chewbacca.
To be honest, I probably enjoy the “spin offs” much better, including “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018), and especially “Rogue One” (2016), which is a prequel to “Star Wars.” (They make the timelines so much more confusing than they need to be.) “Solo” is great, because it gives you a backstory on Chewbacca and how he and Han met — more Chewbacca is always a plus — and “Rogue One” is an epic tale of a small group of rebels who truly have no chance in hell of winning. I love underdog stories, and this one has heroes who aren’t just white males. They expanded the rebels to include Asian actors, specifically Donnie Yen, playing a blind kickass Jedi named Chirrut Imwe; and Wen Jiang, who was kind of Chirrut’s sidekick, named Baze Malbus.
I used to think I liked the humans in “Star Wars,” but the older I get the more I appreciate the robots, who, by the way, are treated abysmally. (I highly recommend watching Pop Culture Detective’s “The Tragedy of Droids” on YouTube (youtube.com/watch?v=WD2UrB7zepo.) When I was a child, I had a crush on Sir Anthony Daniels, the voice behind C-3PO. Now, I find that character very whiny and neurotic, and realize that he’s pretty mean to R2-D2, who always seemed cute and huggable. My favorite droids are some that you might know, and few you might not.
1) BB-8 — The childlike, round, orange and white Astromech droid who keeps the X-wing Fighter of hot shot pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) in working order, but who spends a lot of “The Force Awakens” hanging out with Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega). I’m not alone in my love for BB-8. Lots of merchandizing options if you are thus inclined, including a remote-control version and a talking plush. I always thought BB-8 was male. Why, I have no idea, but I recently read a Tweet by someone who said he was female. Why we ascribe gender to a robot that communicates in beeps is probably part of a bigger discussion. (Actually, slashfilm.com confirmed that BB-8 was conceived of as female, but “evolved” into male. Still kind of strange.)
2) IG-11 — Not in the canonical “Star Wars” franchise, this droid was in one episode of Disney’s “The Mandalorian.” Voiced by New Zealander actor/director, the character is a bounty hunter who becomes a “nurse” that ends up protecting Grogu, aka The Child, aka “Baby Yoda.” I really wish this droid had been made a regular, but, like most of the coolest droids, he dies.
3) L3-37 — Hands down my favorite droid, she is a sassy, political revolutionary pilot who is sidekick to Lando Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, she finds her purpose — leading the charge for a droid uprising (this is the ONE film that deals with how crappily droids are treated in the franchise) — and then is murdered. Made me cry. I know it’s supposed to make us happy that she lives on — as the consciousness of the Millennium Falcon — but as you will see in that YouTube essay, The Tragedy of Droids, nothing is crueler than to enslave a droid looking for emancipation into a flying vessel. (Again, this is part of a much larger conversation.)
4) K-2SO — Voiced by Alan Tudyk, this black statuesque droid was originally in service of the Imperial army but was reprogrammed by rebel fighter Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), and becomes a “good guy.” That being said, he is sort of C3-PO but much less neurotic; more deadpan; much less “protocol and friendly.” He’s very intelligent, and frequently questions human decisions. He and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) lock heads on several occasions. Like his predecessors, he gets sacrificed for the “greater good.”
I have always been a “Star Wars” fan. I will probably always be one, too. If I had one wish, it would be that JJ Abrams merely produces sci-fi reboots, allowing writers, like Lawrence Kasdan (“Empire Strikes Back,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” story for “Force Awakens”) and Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy (“Rogue One”), and directors like Gareth Edwards (“Rogue One”), Ron Howard (“Solo”) and Rian Johnson (“The Last Jedi”) do their thing. He can pay them lots of money to do it.
Also, I know he probably doesn’t like it, but keeping George Lucas far, far away from the developing properties needs to be continued. It’s best for everyone. And even though Christensen is playing Darth Vader in them — could he have taken acting lessons since the prequels? — I am looking forward to the Disney+ mini-series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” Not only is the Jedi Knight of all Jedi Knights a really great character, but Ewan McGregor playing him was the beacon of light and hope in those dark times. I know he will bring the goods.