'Star Wars' franchise has enjoyable history — with a few exceptions — and a promising future

For Star Wars fans May 4, is “May the Fourth Be With You” day. It’s a time to rejoice in everything “Star Wars” and revel in why it means something to you. I don’t believe I’ve ever written about it, so this might start a trend.

“Star Wars” was a big part of my childhood. I had posters of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on my wall next to Starbuck (Dirk Benedict) from “Battlestar Galactica.” I even had the album of the soundtrack of the film or whatever they called it, and I listened to that 33 1/3 over and over until it skipped. It was a reduced version of the speaking track of the film, so I can’t speak along with every word, but I’m pretty damn close. “Everything’s fine. Situation normal.” “We’re doomed. There will be no escape for the Princess this time.” “Secret Mission? What plans? What are you talking about? I’m not going in there.” “Oh, oh my, I’ve forgotten how much I hate space travel.” “When you came in here, did you have a plan for getting out?” “He’s the brains, sweetheart.” “Run, Luke, run.” “Can you speak Batchi?” “Of course I can, Sir. It’s like a second language to me.” On and on.

Oh, it’s a hoot watching the film with me, said no one ever.