'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' so bad, it's absurd with hilarity

In 2007, "Paranormal Activity" was all the rage. I drove to Lincoln to see a “sneak preview,” and was asked afterwards what I thought. I didn’t find it scary. Quite the opposite, I found it derivative and tedious. My opinion on these types of “haunting” or “possession” films hasn’t changed much in the last 14 years. I still find them mostly ridiculous. I am, unfortunately, in the minority, but I think this has more to do with their target audience than anything else. Younger viewers often flock to these films, and because their horror “experience” might be lacking, they find them frightening. That’s what I’m going with anyway.
Like "Paranormal Activity," which has spawned three sequels, "The Conjuring" has become a popular and very lucrative franchise. Since 2013, producers have funded two direct sequels, including "The Conjuring 2" (2016), and "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" (2021); and five “offshoots,” including "Annabelle" (2014), "Annabelle: Creation" (2017), "The Nun" (2018), "The Curse of la Llorona" (2019), and "Annabelle Comes Home" (2019). Two of these are about a killer possessed doll; the other is about a killer demonic nun. Someone must be seeing these films, otherwise writer/director/producer James Wan -- who is also responsible for the dire Saw franchise that never seems to end, and the Insidious franchise -- wouldn’t keep cashing those checks and signing new deals.
I saw "The Conjuring" in the cinema, and I think I saw "The Conjuring 2," although I only vaguely remember it. Rewatching the trailer on IMDB makes me think that I either saw it and forgot it or I have seen the trailer before and that’s why it looks familiar, such is the case with these paint-by-numbers snooze fests. I wouldn’t have watched the latest "The Conjuring" film had I had to pay for it -- it’s streaming on HBO Max -- or if I had been able to find something else to watch. (I was tired, and it was “there.”)
So, long story short: What’s this franchise about? All films center on Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga), American paranormal investigators who garnered media attention during the 1970s, even appearing on popular talk show programs, such as "The Merv Griffin Show," and "The Tom Snyder Show." He was a demonologist; she was a clairvoyant.
The films are “ripped” from their most notorious case files. "The Conjuring" is set in 1971. The Warrens helped a family that had moved into a Rhode Island farmhouse, which, unbeknownst to them, was the setting of a brutal murder more than 100 years prior. Several apparitions, including a young boy, appeared to them, and terrorized them.
In "The Conjuring 2," the demonic slaying husband-and-wife team go to the U.K. to help a single mother and her four children who are living in a house plagued by a devil nun. In the newest film, which is set in 1981, the Warrens confront a demonic curse that is causing people to murder and then commit suicide. At the beginning of the newest film, we watch a possessed boy (Julian Hilliard) undergoing an exorcism. The demon refuses to leave his body, so the boy’s sister’s boyfriend, Arne (Ruairi O’Connor) tells the demon to possess him instead. Of course, it does. (No one sees this happening, though. They think the demon has been expunged.)
Not long after, the demon “makes” Arne hallucinate all kinds of unsettling things, and this results in him murdering his girlfriend’s boss. Found in a state of shock, covered in his victim’s blood in the middle of the street, Arne is arrested. Because of the heinousness of his crime, he is facing the death penalty. Arne seems to have no other hope than the Warrens, who, despite this being a long shot, set out to prove his innocence. (The Devil made him do it. Hence the title. But can a demon stand trial? Now there’s a movie!)
David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick’s screenplay “borrows” liberally from every other demonic possession/exorcism film out there and adds a ton of laughably implausible details. Just to demonstrate how derivative of a journey you will undertake should you watch this film: At the beginning, when the priest arrives to perform the exorcism, the shot of him standing under a streetlight in front of a giant, looming house is essentially lifted from "The Exorcist" (1973). Is it homage or is it plagiarism? The rest of the film is nothing special; more of the same. The Warrens uncover a convoluted plot involving a curse and a strange looking “witch” orchestrating it, which means it was infinitely more complicated than it needed to be, and even after finishing the film, I’m still not sure what was going on and why.
All this means that Johnson-McGoldrick isn’t a particularly good writer. Other than "Orphan" (2009), which I liked, he’s written such dross as "Red Riding Hood" (2011), "Wrath of the Titans" (2012), "Conjuring 2," and "Aquaman" (2018), a bloated, technicolor sputum bag from DC. As he’s writing "Aquaman 2," I don’t see that franchise improving any time soon. Matching the horrible writing is an equally uninspiring director, Michael Chaves, who, other than shorts and a TV mini-series about children getting video game power-ups, directed "The Curse of la Llorona," which has 5.3 out of 10 on IMDB.
As previously stated, there is nothing new in "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It." All these scenes can be found in many, too many, other demon/devil possessed films. In fact, if you want, you could print off a checklist of predictable moments and have a drinking game. Is there a shadowy figure in the corner? Are there a bunch of jump scares? Creepy smiling doppelgangers? People chanting in Latin? A book written in ancient languages? Priests who try to exorcise demons but get assaulted in the process? (The first guy takes a plate straight to his head.) Dead or sick people being possessed so they can say something unnerving? Possessed people’s bodies levitating or contorting in ways that would have broken their spines? Do flowers turn black and crumble in the face of evil? Does a child speak in a distorted demonic voice? A lot of rats running around? All here and accounted for.
Horror is subjective. What makes you scared is not necessarily going to do the trick for me. I personally don’t believe in demons or devils thus I don’t believe in possession, so I watch these films with mostly boredom. And because of this, I pay attention to all the implausibilities. For instance, Arne murdered someone; he stabbed him to death many times; he is facing the death penalty. And yet, somehow, his girlfriend and a priest are allowed to go into the infirmary with him. No guards. There also happens to be a hex item placed inside of a vase that is larger than the vase itself. How did it get inside? How did it fit? No idea. As with any bad film, at a certain point, I give up and start entertaining myself.
For instance, the Warrens break into a morgue, so that Lorraine can hold the gross hand of a dead woman and find out what happened to her. While this ridiculousness is going on, a dead, slightly bloated, very naked person with long stringy hair gets off the table and chases after Ed -- what is happening right now? Rather than being scary, it was absurd and burst out loud hilarity. We had a good laugh that Meatloaf had fallen on bad times, so was making a cameo and about to start singing “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” Because after all, not only is this film horror, but it’s also a magical love story. (No, I’m not kidding. It really is about the Warren’s enduring love.)
Farmiga is a talented actress. She was especially good in the A&E TV series "Bates Motel" (2013-2017), playing Norman’s mom, Norma. Wilson plays a decent everyman. I liked him in "Watchmen" (2009). Even John Noble is here, playing a retired priest. I loved him in "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" (2003), and especially as Dr. Walter Bishop in the TV series "Fringe" (2008-2013). Why did they sign on to this? Why do Farmiga and Wilson keep signing on? I guess actors gotta act, right? Sometimes you get good roles; sometimes, you cash a check and pay your mortgage. Or maybe there was something in this script they saw that I didn’t, but I have no idea what that could have been.
I’m sure more "The Conjuring" movies will be forthcoming. And maybe if they are free of charge, I will endure them. But I wouldn’t go out of my way to see them. Horror has a real problem. The good and memorable films are so few and far between. Instead, the genre is littered with mediocre franchises that make a lot of money, because young moviegoers want to be “scared.” I don’t have hard data to back this up, but I would imagine the people who “love” "The Conjuring" films are either not well-versed in the genre, which means they haven’t seen a dozen exorcism/possession films, or they will tell you that they love “bad” B-films. I’ve met many of these moviegoers. They keep this kind of garbage in regular rotation.
If you are interested in it, skip "The Conjuring" films, and check out Netflix’s rather strange documentary called "The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness," which is about how one very obsessed journalist/investigator, Maury Terry, became fascinated by the Son of Sam shootings and David Berkowitz. He was convinced that there couldn’t have been one shooter; something Berkowitz later confirmed. While digging into the story, Terry uncovered a vast network of Satanists/cultists, including Charles Manson, stretching across the U.S., and into the U.K., who were trying to bring about chaos through murder. It’s a real “down the rabbit hole” experience, and a few times, while watching the four-part series, I felt genuinely unnerved. People are infinitely more terrifying than demons.