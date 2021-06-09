'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' so bad, it's absurd with hilarity

Horror is subjective. What makes you scared is not necessarily going to do the trick for me. I personally don’t believe in demons or devils thus I don’t believe in possession, so I watch these films with mostly boredom. And because of this, I pay attention to all the implausibilities. For instance, Arne murdered someone; he stabbed him to death many times; he is facing the death penalty. And yet, somehow, his girlfriend and a priest are allowed to go into the infirmary with him. No guards. There also happens to be a hex item placed inside of a vase that is larger than the vase itself. How did it get inside? How did it fit? No idea. As with any bad film, at a certain point, I give up and start entertaining myself.

For instance, the Warrens break into a morgue, so that Lorraine can hold the gross hand of a dead woman and find out what happened to her. While this ridiculousness is going on, a dead, slightly bloated, very naked person with long stringy hair gets off the table and chases after Ed -- what is happening right now? Rather than being scary, it was absurd and burst out loud hilarity. We had a good laugh that Meatloaf had fallen on bad times, so was making a cameo and about to start singing “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” Because after all, not only is this film horror, but it’s also a magical love story. (No, I’m not kidding. It really is about the Warren’s enduring love.)