Why the Elliot Page interview is important

When I was a child, I ran around, I dug in the dirt, rode my bike, I fought the guys up on the hill — I actually tossed a pretty big guy over my back … looking back I was probably pretty wild. Because I didn’t have a brother for a decade, I mowed the lawn, climbed trees, helped move furniture, shoveled the driveway … I did all the things that a son would do. Even when my brother popped into the universe, I continued being really active — I still am — and I loved insects. For the most part, my parents accepted me as I was.

When I reached my teenaged years, much of that changed. With puberty arriving, everyone was now talking about boyfriends and girlfriends; making out, having sex. All my friends had boyfriends, and I didn’t, despite my best attempts, so I tried to figure out what was going on. I got interested in Marilyn Monroe — the gateway drug to attraction and attention — and watched a few of her films. I started wearing makeup and jewelry (rhinestones); curling and dying my hair. Nothing. I lost weight and started wearing dresses that accentuated my body. I started getting noticed, but the attention made me feel weird; objectified. And the clothes made me feel like I was in drag or I was cosplaying. What I had on my body, only accentuated everything I hated about my body.

Hearing Page talk about having panic attacks while wearing dresses and makeup, I could identify. Cis gendered people might think he’s being “dramatic” or “exaggerating for attention.” But that’s because most cis-gendered people have never thought about their gender in their lives, and the world is built for their norms and comfort. Of course, they wouldn’t understand gender dysphoria or even why some people hyperfixate on the idea of gender identity. For us, every day is an existential nightmare of trying to reconcile how the world sees us and how we see ourselves. We are always wrestling with our identity. And how we can navigate this world as authentically as possible with as little harm or backlash as we can garner. Being agender, I haven’t encountered any problems. I just seem androgynous or “weird,” but not threatening. I’m not pushing back against gender norms and boundaries. But Page is. And that can be a frightening space. According to the Human Rights Campaign, in this year alone, 21 trans and gender non-conforming people have been shot or killed by other violent means. Last year, the most violent year on record since HRC began tracking (2013), there were a total of 44 fatalities. Like I said, it’s a frightening space to occupy.