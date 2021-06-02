Why the Elliot Page interview is important

Who gets to tell their story? Who gets to listen? These questions, and more, have been circulating in my head since I watched the Oprah interview with trans actor Elliot Page.
Page has had a successful career. His screen credits begin in 1997, but he didn’t start getting “noticed” until the controversial indie “Hard Candy” (2005), in which he played a 14-year-old who meets a 32-year-old man online and convinces him to meet face-to-face. His breakout role was as the titular “Juno” (2007), in the Jason Reitman directed, Diablo Cody scripted, award-winning film about a pregnant teen and her “unusual decision” regarding her unborn child.
In the last 14 years, Page has been in a variety of big budget blockbusters, including “Inception” (2010), “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014), and the “Flatliners” (2017) remake, as well as the Netflix TV series “The Umbrella Academy” (2019-present). But despite his success, he has had panic attacks and depression. The cause of these? Body dysphoria, and issues regarding his sexuality and gender identity.
Page came out publicly in 2014 as a lesbian, saying he had suffered for years, because he was “afraid to be out.” In 2018, he married his partner, Emma Porter, and, in the public eye, seemed content; happy. Then In late 2020, he came out as transgender — he shared a letter on Instagram and Twitter — and asked people to use the pronouns “he/him/they/them.” Page was featured on the cover of Time magazine, but only spoke publicly, for the first time about his experience in an exclusive 45-minute interview with Oprah on Apple TV+, which is an ad-free, subscription video on demand streaming service. During his interview, Page talked about his gender dysphoria, which is the psychological distress caused by the incongruence of one’s “gender assigned at birth” and one’s gender identity, and what it means, for him, to be trans.
When I heard about the interview, I wanted to watch it. It’s an emotional watch. Page describes how having to wear dresses/gowns, heels, and having his hair styled and makeup applied created panic attacks and what could best be described as “meltdowns.” He talked about how having “top surgery,” which entails the removal of the breasts, was “life-saving;” how it helped him to feel comfortable in his body for the first time (gender euphoria).
He also explained how, even though he only recently came out as trans, he knew from a young age that he was a boy. Puberty and all the gender baggage that comes with it proved to be unmooring. Finally, he highlighted how important it is to give LGBTQ people federal protection, and how the flood of anti-trans bills and attacks on trans youth will continue to destroy lives.
“I believe people want to erase trans people,” he said. “They don’t believe we exist, and they don’t want us to exist …”
A KFF (Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation) Poll on LGBTQ Rights and Health Care, conducted June 2020, found that only 36% of U.S. adults said they personally know (or are) a transgender person. (About 46% of 18–29-year-olds do; 41% of 30-44-year-olds do.) Personally knowing someone from a marginalized group helps to ease or, hopefully, eliminate prejudice and hate. It’s the unknown that seems to foster “othering,” which is at the core of discrimination and hate. Representation, too, matters. If you have no experience with a group of people, you are more prone to believing misinformation and stereotypes.
During his interview, Page mentions several prominent (visible) trans celebrities — Janet Mock (writer/director/executive producer of “Pose”) and Laverne Cox (“Orange is the New Black”) — who have led the way, and an important documentary “Disclosure” (2020), which exposes how trans characters on TV and film have been used in a horrifyingly damaging and completely inaccurate way. (I highly recommend the documentary!) He stands upon the shoulders of those who came before and he is grateful, and future trans celebrities will thank Page. What he has done is important. During a time when trans people, especially children, are being targeted, legislatively and publicly, trans people need to be seen and heard. And not behind a paywall. We need to normalize them and their experiences. “Othering” can only be overcome when those being othered are no longer seen as “other.”
So why didn’t CBS or Oprah for that matter put this interview on primetime? It perplexes me. To put things into perspective, Oprah’s interview with Meghan Markle and Britain’s Prince Harry lasted two hours, was broadcast on CBS (free to watch), and attracted 17 million viewers in the U.S. alone.
It was also shown in the U.K. on ITV the following day. In total, 49.1 million people tuned in. Conversations about race, mental health, and the royal family erupted on social media. The Page interview wasn’t broadcast “live,” but can be watched at any time, which is good and bad. Good because it can be seen several times or six months from now; bad because it wasn’t an “event.” A lot of news outlets have covered the story, but it hasn’t generated the same level of conversation. Not by a long shot. Trans issues remain on the fringes, as do trans people.
The first time I saw a positive image of a real trans person — not a cis-gendered person playing trans (Jared Leto, Jeffrey Tambor, Cillian Murphy, John Lithgow, Chris Sarandon, Eddie Redmayne, Hilary Swank, John Cameron Mitchell, Elle Fanning, Raquel Welch, and Felicity Huffman are just a few cis actors who have played trans) — was on HBO’s “Orange is the New Black” (2013-2019). It wasn’t consistently good, but to the show’s credit, it cast trans actress Laverne Cox as trans inmate Sophia Burset, and showed her character dealing with complex issues, including a difficult relationship with her son. It also included real lesbians, such as Lea DeLaria, who weren’t just fantasy figures for heterosexual men, and included two nonbinary actors: Ruby Rose (genderfluid) and Asia Kate Dillon (nonbinary). The next time I encountered a film about trans issues starring trans actors was probably the indie film shot on an iPhone, Sundance standout, “Tangerine” (2015), which is about a transgender sex worker. That being said, it had a limited release.
The number of negative depictions of trans people … that’s the norm. From the homicidal serial killer Jame Gumb/Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine) in “Silence of the Lambs” (1991) to Lt. Lois Einhorn (Sean Young) in “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” (1994), a character, who when it’s revealed that she’s a trans woman, there is a protracted sequence during which all the cis-het males vomit in a ridiculously offensive way. Ventura who had kissed her responds to the news by using a plunger on his face, brushing his teeth with a mountain of toothpaste, crying in a shower and setting his clothes on fire in a trash can. Isn’t that hilarious?
Back in the day, everyone laughed. Now I think about that sequence, and I feel sick to my stomach. Trans people have long been a punchline; the thought of them and their bodies are supposed to make us sick. Even in the much-lauded Neil Jordan crime/drama/romance, “The Crying Game” (1992), which is what the Ace Ventura scene was referencing, the cis-het lead (Stephen Rea) becomes sick to his stomach and vomits after he discovers that the woman with whom he’s been romantically involved (Jaye Davidson) is trans. (The actor, by the way, is gay not trans.)
Not much has changed. Listen to the conversations people have had and continue to have about trans people using the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity; or about trans children playing sports on the team that aligns with their gender. Or better yet, read what Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists (TERFs) like J.K. Rowling have said about trans women. The conversation is full of misinformation, bile, and vitriol. It’s loud; it’s deafening. And here is a relatively well-known celebrity, Page, who is going through his transition, publicly, talking about his experiences, being humanized, and the people who need to hear this cannot. Because of a paywall.
I, myself, am trans. I am agender. This means that I don’t align female or male. Neither. I was assigned a female body at birth, but I grew up watching “Battlestar Galactica” and identifying with Starbuck (Dirk Benedict), “Star Wars” and identifying with Han Solo and Luke Skywalker, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and identifying with Indiana Jones. When we went out to recess, we talked about the TV shows we liked, and then reenacted those shows. I was always playing my favorite male character. Surprisingly, it was never questioned. I don’t remember one friend asking me why I wasn’t playing a female. I guess they were the cool kids.
When I was a child, I ran around, I dug in the dirt, rode my bike, I fought the guys up on the hill — I actually tossed a pretty big guy over my back … looking back I was probably pretty wild. Because I didn’t have a brother for a decade, I mowed the lawn, climbed trees, helped move furniture, shoveled the driveway … I did all the things that a son would do. Even when my brother popped into the universe, I continued being really active — I still am — and I loved insects. For the most part, my parents accepted me as I was.
When I reached my teenaged years, much of that changed. With puberty arriving, everyone was now talking about boyfriends and girlfriends; making out, having sex. All my friends had boyfriends, and I didn’t, despite my best attempts, so I tried to figure out what was going on. I got interested in Marilyn Monroe — the gateway drug to attraction and attention — and watched a few of her films. I started wearing makeup and jewelry (rhinestones); curling and dying my hair. Nothing. I lost weight and started wearing dresses that accentuated my body. I started getting noticed, but the attention made me feel weird; objectified. And the clothes made me feel like I was in drag or I was cosplaying. What I had on my body, only accentuated everything I hated about my body.
Hearing Page talk about having panic attacks while wearing dresses and makeup, I could identify. Cis gendered people might think he’s being “dramatic” or “exaggerating for attention.” But that’s because most cis-gendered people have never thought about their gender in their lives, and the world is built for their norms and comfort. Of course, they wouldn’t understand gender dysphoria or even why some people hyperfixate on the idea of gender identity. For us, every day is an existential nightmare of trying to reconcile how the world sees us and how we see ourselves. We are always wrestling with our identity. And how we can navigate this world as authentically as possible with as little harm or backlash as we can garner. Being agender, I haven’t encountered any problems. I just seem androgynous or “weird,” but not threatening. I’m not pushing back against gender norms and boundaries. But Page is. And that can be a frightening space. According to the Human Rights Campaign, in this year alone, 21 trans and gender non-conforming people have been shot or killed by other violent means. Last year, the most violent year on record since HRC began tracking (2013), there were a total of 44 fatalities. Like I said, it’s a frightening space to occupy.
As mentioned, Page goes by the gender neutral pronouns “they/them” and the gendered ones of “his/him.” These aren’t preferred pronouns, they are his pronouns. Why does this matter? Many cis people find the idea of listing their pronouns at the bottom of emails or on Zoom to be “obvious” or a “waste of time.” “Well, clearly, I’m a female,” they think. “Why do I have to tell people I’m a she/her?” The reason trans people ask people to do it is several fold:
1) It normalizes the asking and stating of pronouns. If the only people who use pronouns are trans, they will feel singled out, and being singled out as a trans person can be dangerous.
2) Not everyone is cis. Not everyone “looks” their “gender,” and misgendering can feel like a sledgehammer to the gut. Even before I knew about “they” “them” pronouns, I always felt sick to my stomach when someone called me Mrs. or Miss. It’s jarring. Even though I still use “she” “her,” because I’m old, and that’s all I’ve ever been called, I use Mx. as a title. As I go further into my gender identity journey, maybe that will change.
The other thing that Page talked about that really resonated with me was gender dysphoria. Humans have a concept of who we are in our minds. It’s how we see and perceive ourselves. But for trans people, that image in their brains, and the physical body don’t match. For some, when they have to take a shower or undress, it’s jarring; upsetting, because body parts are there that shouldn’t be there. Even touching those parts, can lead to psychological distress. It is like waking up and finding, every day, that you are trapped inside of someone else. And you have to navigate the world in that “avatar.” For many, it’s like living in a horror film. Because of intense dysphoria, some trans people won’t take a shower or bathe fully nude, because it’s so distressing to them. This is why some people get “top surgery” or “bottom surgery.”
For assigned female at birth (AFAB) persons who identify as male, like Page, they want to look down and not see breasts. They want to be able to walk around without a shirt. To do this gives them gender euphoria. It’s a way to match the idea of who you are with your physical self. It’s liberating and emotional. Not everyone can afford surgery, though, or they may not want to alter themselves. Some take hormones; some don’t. A person who decides to not undergo transition is still male or still female no matter what their physical self looks like. I know that’s hard for some people to understand, but that’s the person’s truth, and they should be afforded the compassion to be who they are. It hurts no one to be decent and kind.
In my mind, I don’t have a gender. I was born in a female body — assigned female at birth (AFAB) — I had no control over that. But I don’t align with my body, and often I hate my body. I have spoken with cis-identifying women, and many have said: “I love my curves. I love dresses, and makeup. I like feeling beautiful and desirable. I enjoy being pregnant. I want to nurse my child. Be a mother.” None of that resonates with me. None of it.
So am I male? No. Even though I identify with male fictional characters — I’m finding that those are more likely to be encoded male neurodivergent — I don’t want a male body, either. I cannot even fathom myself as a male. Both gender expressions seem weird to me. If I had my choice, I would probably upload my consciousness into a robot/replicant/android with a gender-neutral body. No breasts, no genitals. Maybe along the lines of Mother when she’s flying around in Ridley Scott’s TV series “Raised by Wolves.” But until that happens, I try to minimize my own dysphoria by wearing loose, gender “neutral” clothing, no makeup, no fuss hair, and if I put on shoes, flat practical hiking sandals.
Society, and especially Hollywood, has an incredibly narrow view of what male means but an even more narrow view of female, and it consistently promotes and enforces proscribed binary gender to the masses. If I were a celebrity, getting ready to go onto the red carpet, I would, like Page wanted to, reject the gowns, the heels, the makeup, all of it. And if I was continually pushed by my management to conform to these narrow gender ideas, I would walk away from the industry. But this isn’t reality. I am not afforded that privilege. Page, however, is in a position where he has visibility, celebrity, and privilege. And he acknowledges that. He has pushed beyond his discomfort, fear, and need for privacy to share his story. That’s incredibly important, because there are many Elliot Pages out there; a lot of agender kids like me, who compare themselves to the barrage of cis role models, and because they don’t match up, they feel weird, alone, and alien. One person can show them that they aren’t. That’s powerful. Marginalized people need to see themselves. They need representation. It saves lives. There is no doubt in my mind.
Page will return to “The Umbrella Academy,” for its third season. Since coming out as trans, he said, he’s felt a surge of creativity and has written his first screenplay. Imagine how productive and creative — and happy — people could be if they weren’t so afraid to be themselves. If society stopped trying to legislate them and their bodies; to shove them in to a box. If we just accepted them; tried to understand them. What a world.
I’m thankful to Oprah and Apple TV+ for doing this interview; for giving Page a chance to inspire and educate. However, I feel it was a missed opportunity to bring that message to a wider audience — to those who need to see a trans person who hasn’t been demonized or used as a punchline; and to trans people. They need to see and hear themselves. Desperately.