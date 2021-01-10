Anticipated releases on the way from Loretta Lynn, Drake, Weezer and more

As we continue to await the relaunch of widespread touring, ferreting out some anticipated new albums feels like an adequate way to quell our music cravings.

Of course, by the time touring resumes, Taylor Swift might have released four more albums, but just in case she takes a break from creating in her cardigan, here are some other upcoming releases to await.

Barry Gibb, “Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1” (Jan. 8): The remaining Gibb brother has always wanted to work with country and bluegrass artists, and with the aid of producer Dave Cobb, finally sees his dream realized on this series of collaborations. Alison Krauss, Dolly Parton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban are among the major names joining the legendary hitmaker. Also — a reminder to watch the poignant HBO documentary about the Bee Gees, “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.”

Drake, “Certified Lover Boy” (January): Since early last year, Drizzy has teased his sixth studio album and still hasn’t provided a released date other than “January 2021.” August brought a collaboration with Lil Durk (“Laugh Now Cry Later”) and various websites have leaked supposed track listings. But other than some photos showcasing his new heart-embossed hairdo, the Canadian rapper/singer/heartthrob continues to promote mystique.