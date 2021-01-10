Anticipated releases on the way from Loretta Lynn, Drake, Weezer and more

As we continue to await the relaunch of widespread touring, ferreting out some anticipated new albums feels like an adequate way to quell our music cravings.
Of course, by the time touring resumes, Taylor Swift might have released four more albums, but just in case she takes a break from creating in her cardigan, here are some other upcoming releases to await.
Barry Gibb, “Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1” (Jan. 8): The remaining Gibb brother has always wanted to work with country and bluegrass artists, and with the aid of producer Dave Cobb, finally sees his dream realized on this series of collaborations. Alison Krauss, Dolly Parton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban are among the major names joining the legendary hitmaker. Also — a reminder to watch the poignant HBO documentary about the Bee Gees, “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.”
Drake, “Certified Lover Boy” (January): Since early last year, Drizzy has teased his sixth studio album and still hasn’t provided a released date other than “January 2021.” August brought a collaboration with Lil Durk (“Laugh Now Cry Later”) and various websites have leaked supposed track listings. But other than some photos showcasing his new heart-embossed hairdo, the Canadian rapper/singer/heartthrob continues to promote mystique.
Foo Fighters, “Medicine at Midnight” (Feb. 5): Dave Grohl has mentioned that the band finished the album a year ago with a massive world tour planned in 2020 to support it and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Foos. But rather than wait until the nine new songs — packed into 37 minutes — could be blown out at a music festival in front of tens of thousands, they’re delivering their fist-clenching rock to the people now.
Loretta Lynn, “Still Woman Enough” (March 19): This will mark the 50th (!!) studio album from the country doyenne, who, at 88, is still checking off a few things on her “to do” list. Couched as a celebration of women in country music, the album includes duets with Margo Price (“One’s on the Way”), Tanya Tucker (“You Ain’t Woman Enough”), Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood (“Still Woman Enough”), as well as an homage to Mother Maybelle Carter and the Carter Family with a cover of “Keep on the Sunny Side.”
Sting, “Duets” (March 19): Originally scheduled for release last year, Sting’s latest was bumped to March, which better aligns with his rescheduled May residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. From a pairing with Algerian musician Cheb Mami on “Desert Rose” and linking with Eric Clapton for “It’s Probably Me” to a pairing with onetime tour mate Annie Lennox on “We’ll Be Together,” Sting again proves himself a renaissance musician. The 17-song set also includes the previously unreleased song “September,” with Italian R&B-rock singer Zucchero.
Greta Van Fleet, “The Battle at Garden’s Gate” (April 16): Produced by Greg Kurstin, the sophomore release from the young Michigan rockers was crafted primarily on the road as they toured the world to support their 2017 breakthrough single, “Highway Tune,” and debut album, “Anthem of the Peaceful Army.” The quartet has relocated to Nashville, and bassist Sam Kiszka said the new music will reflect how the band’s perception of the world has changed: “We’ve gained a larger understanding of why we’re all here.”
Weezer, “Van Weezer” (May 7): The band planned to release their 14th album last year, prior to the launch of their “Hella Mega” stadium tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy. We all know what became of that (but here’s to that June 9 restart). Reportedly packed with rock guitar, the album has already spawned a few singles, including “Hero” and “Beginning of the End.” Weezer is also honoring the memory of guitar superman, Eddie Van Halen, by dedicating the album to his memory.