Bach + Beer: Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony partners with local brewery for virtual event

Adults looking to listen to some quality music while sipping a few beers and supporting a great cause will have the perfect opportunity during Friday’s Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony virtual event.
Coined “Bach + Beer,” the 6 p.m. online gathering will feature pre-recorded Omaha Symphony performances, a message from Omaha Symphony President and CEO Jennifer Boomgaarden and a tour of Full Fledged Brewing Company.
Tickets for the event are $100 per individual and $200 per couple, and that ticket purchase covers four beer samplings from the Bluffs brewery, as well as a charcuterie tray. Bach + Beer items will be available for pickup at the brewery, 40 Arena Way, Suite No. 2, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. today and 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The first 100 tickets purchasers will also receive an exclusive event pub cup, Guild President Kelsey Stupfell said. So far, about 50 tickets have been purchased. Those looking to join the event are able to purchase a ticket and register at www.omahasymphony.org/beer-bach.
Attendees will be emailed instructions on other event details.
“We are pleasantly surprised,” Stupfell said regarding the turnout of the first-time event. “Especially since we did have to switch the format, and we’ve actually picked up some folks who haven’t been introduced to the symphony and Full Fledged.
“So it was really a great combo to be able to highlight local business, as well as the Omaha symphony — it’s a real mix of small business and arts in one night.”
The Guild, Stupfell said, is celebrating its 55th year of expanding music education in southwest Iowa with its mission focused on excellence, collaboration and education.
Its goal, she said, is to provide age-specific events that establish connections between orchestral music and real-life experience. During the last five years, Stupfell said more than 20,000 southwest Iowa students and teachers have been impacted by the Guild’s work. Annually, at least two to three fundraisers are held in support of the Omaha Symphony.
During Bach + Beer, one woman instrumental in pushing the Guild’s mission forward is being recognized for her six years of service on its board of directors. From 2009 through 2015, Tamara Pavich wore many hats for the organization. She served a term as board president and helped promote the Guild through well-crafted newsletters during her tenure.
Being recognized by her peers, she said, is a humbling experience.
“I was surprised, because I served with some people that I respected so much and I could name you half a dozen people I would choose to recognize before I would think of myself,” Pavich said. “But, it was a real honor to serve with those girls, and it was just a lot of fun.”
Pavich highlighted the importance of the Guild’s work in regard to closing any gaps in musical opportunities for Bluffs residents and students.
“Our Guild made sure that there were funds flowing to the symphony so that those educational programs could serve Iowa students, as well as Nebraska students,” Pavich said.
Stupfell said that remaining tickets are limited, so those wishing to purchase a spot should move quickly. Undoubtedly, she said, it will be a great evening.
“That saying that music is good for the soul couldn’t be any more important in times like this,” Stupfell said, referencing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “… And this is a way for us to still get together in this way and communicate our mission.”