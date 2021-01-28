Bach + Beer: Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony partners with local brewery for virtual event

“So it was really a great combo to be able to highlight local business, as well as the Omaha symphony — it’s a real mix of small business and arts in one night.”

The Guild, Stupfell said, is celebrating its 55th year of expanding music education in southwest Iowa with its mission focused on excellence, collaboration and education.

Its goal, she said, is to provide age-specific events that establish connections between orchestral music and real-life experience. During the last five years, Stupfell said more than 20,000 southwest Iowa students and teachers have been impacted by the Guild’s work. Annually, at least two to three fundraisers are held in support of the Omaha Symphony.

During Bach + Beer, one woman instrumental in pushing the Guild’s mission forward is being recognized for her six years of service on its board of directors. From 2009 through 2015, Tamara Pavich wore many hats for the organization. She served a term as board president and helped promote the Guild through well-crafted newsletters during her tenure.

Being recognized by her peers, she said, is a humbling experience.