Carter Lake Fire Department hosts concert in October

To kick off Fire Prevention Week, the Carter Lake Fire Department will have activities and a “Rock the Boot” concert on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Starting at 2 p.m., there will be fire truck rides, vehicle and equipment demonstrations, games, a visit from the Life Net helicopter and EMT’s will be providing free blood pressure screening and other services at the Carter Lake ball fields.

The “Rock the Boot” concert will begin at 4 p.m. and feature three metro area bands -- Dysfunction, out of Glenwood; Frenzy, out of Omaha; and Wrecked Becky, out of Omaha. The drummer for Frenzy is Carter Lake native Jeff Peck.

Music genres will range from the 1980s to the 2000s and there will be food trucks and a beer garden available.

“All proceeds from the beer garden and any donations will be used to support the Carter Lake Fire Department by funding future life saving training and equipment,” a press release said.