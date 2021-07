Afternoon of Music

Just Four Flutes will perform at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The group has performed with the group A Ring of Flutes and has played at Lauritzen Gardens, Joslyn Art Museum and at the Omaha Holiday Lights Festival.

This concert is free and open to the public. Visit councilbluffslibrary.com for more information.