Council Bluffs Public Library programs

Patriotic Salute to America

Pianist Dan Fogel will host a virtual concert at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Sept. 11 in honor of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

“Music played a big role in uniting Americans after Sept. 11,” the press release said. “Vogel, from Long Island, New York, will be virtually providing a concert of patriotic American songs to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of September 11, 2001.”

The concert starts at 2 p.m. in meeting room A, or it can be viewed over Zoom. The library recommends that all those attending in-person wear a mask.

This program is free to the public and more information can be found at councilbluffslibrary.org.