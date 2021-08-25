Council Bluffs to host Block Party in Bayliss Park

Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation has announced it will host its second Block Party in Bayliss Park on Sept. 4.

The free event "with a lineup of activities the whole family will enjoy" will be held at from 3 to 7 p.m. at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., the city said in a release.

“We had our inaugural Block Party in Bayliss Park two years ago and it was a huge success,” Council Bluffs Recreation and Events Manager Daniel Bettmann said in the release. “This event is a great way for families to get outside and enjoy an afternoon of kid-friendly entertainment at the park.”

The Block Party in Bayliss Park begins with party activities including games, face painting, balloon art, three bounce houses, and an inflatable obstacle course. Special guests include Elsa and Anna from Frozen, Spider-Man, and Mickey and Minnie Mouse. There will be vendors on-site with food and drink available for purchase.