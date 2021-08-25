Council Bluffs to host Block Party in Bayliss Park

Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation has announced it will host its second Block Party in Bayliss Park on Sept. 4.
The free event "with a lineup of activities the whole family will enjoy" will be held at from 3 to 7 p.m. at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., the city said in a release.
“We had our inaugural Block Party in Bayliss Park two years ago and it was a huge success,” Council Bluffs Recreation and Events Manager Daniel Bettmann said in the release. “This event is a great way for families to get outside and enjoy an afternoon of kid-friendly entertainment at the park.”
The Block Party in Bayliss Park begins with party activities including games, face painting, balloon art, three bounce houses, and an inflatable obstacle course. Special guests include Elsa and Anna from Frozen, Spider-Man, and Mickey and Minnie Mouse. There will be vendors on-site with food and drink available for purchase.
This year, the Block Party in Bayliss Park features a concert by the "nationally celebrated" children’s band The Big Epic Show, the city said. The Big Epic Show will host a live dance party in Bayliss Park, featuring comical hip-hop performances, puppets, banana suits, and the Big Epic dance contest. The city said the national touring production is highly revered by PBS, Mall of America, Children’s Hospital MN, Make-a-Wish Foundation, and Minnesota Parent Magazine.
The Big Epic Show will take the stage at the Block Party in Bayliss Park from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The Parks and Recreation Department has several Big Epic Show T-shirts and CDs to give away at the event.
All event activities are free thanks to sponsor Family Inc., the city said.
The Block Party takes place on the north side of Bayliss Park. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets and arrive early to claim a spot in front of the stage. For additional details, and regular updates to to the city's Facebook page, @CityofCB.