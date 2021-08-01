Father and son plan to turn bowling center into music venue

He said he also plans to stage outdoor concerts in the parking lot and have the building serve as a banquet hall. Most of the bowling equipment has been sold off, but McCormick said he’s considering keeping a few lanes to host parties.

McCormick did not say how much he’s expecting to spend on the project, but the city assessor’s website lists the value of the land and improvements at $934,400.

He said he and Brett are trying to get as much as they can done this year, but a specific opening date hasn’t been set. The building still bears the Westdale Bowling sign and he said the interior has yet to be renovated.

Back 40 is part of a larger strategy for multiple venues and restaurants, McCormick said. He and Brett own several buildings adjacent to Bo Mac’s, on 16th Avenue SE, including a 14,000-square-foot set of currently empty connected buildings next door.

All the locations are under an umbrella McCormick called Bo Town Entertainment. One of the buildings next to Bo Mac’s is planned to be another performance venue, called Bo Town Live, McCormick said.

Another one may house a restaurant and, as the buildings are connected, patrons will be able to walk between the venues.

“Now the thing is putting whatever money we can to move forward on all of these, and then secondly is also to find the staffing and the people,” he said.