Hard rock trend continues at Liberty First Credit Union

It seems that hard rock artists are drawn to Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, Nebraska as they hosted I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King and Yours Truly this past weekend for the bands’ True Power tour.

Earlier this month the arena had the Trinity of Power tour with Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides and We Came as Romans. I know I won’t be mad if the hard rock trend continues — it’s my favorite genre. Bonus points because the arena isn’t too far from my house.

The only band on this tour I had seen before was I Prevail — this was my third time seeing them — and they always put on an amazing show. The first time I saw them was in 2015 at Westfair Amphitheater — and that was when they were mainly known for their cover of “Blank Space” by Taylor Swift.

I Prevail is great at getting the crowd amped up; it doesn’t matter if you’re on the floor or in seats, they are going to make sure you are having a good time. During their set, singer Brian Burkheiser took a moment to talk on the topic of mental health. He shared his own personal battle with his mental health and how he got help and felt supported by his family, friends and fans. He made sure the fans knew he supported them too with their own mental health journeys.

I was a little disappointed that they played a lot of songs off their new album, but I’m more mad at myself for not listening to the album before the show. Even though I didn’t know every song, I still love head-banging and jumping around to a good band.

It’s been a great experience seeing I Prevail grow these past seven years, and they are showing no signs of slowing down. I’ve seen them at different venues and have always felt connected to them through the music. They don’t let different venues stop them from being their true selves.

Pierce the Veil was a band I’ve listened to since middle school and I was so excited to see them I almost cried. They just released a new song recently that I’ve been obsessed with and they played it live and the crowd went wild.

They had a good mix of new songs, old songs and their popular songs. I have always wanted to hear “King for a Day” live because that song shaped me as a teen. An angsty song for an angsty teen. It also has a nice balance of intense, raw lyrics and music before slowing for the chorus, giving time for the next part to build up.

They are a true hardcore rock group and they have songs that everyone can relate to, but I’m not sure you’d want to listen to find that relation if you aren’t into hardcore rock. Don’t worry, they do have slower songs, not everything is them screaming and yelling.

I didn’t get to see much of Fit for a King and Yours Truly because there were really long lines for merch that I made the mistake of waiting in. I hadn’t listened to either of them before, but I have been recently on Spotify, so I’m trying to make up for missing them.

I have mixed feelings about the arena continuing to have concerts. I like the size of the arena, it’s not too big or small, but the audio of the bands seems to be a bit off if you’re outside of the arena grabbing a drink, waiting for merch, grabbing food, etc.

When I was waiting in line for merch the music didn’t sound good at all, but when you get back into the main arena area, the music sounds completely different. If you plan on going to a show there I would just be aware that if you’re waiting in line for something, the band might not sound as good as they actually are.