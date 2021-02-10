Iowa Western choir director to lead state association

Lovegood directs five vocal ensembles at Iowa Western: First Edition show choir, which has performed pop, Broadway and jazz selections for many community events and organizations; concert choir, which sings standard classical, folk and sacred choral repertoire; chamber choir, a select group within the concert choir; a men’s chorus; and a women’s chorus.

“All five groups I try to get out in the community whenever we’re not in a pandemic,” he said. “Because of the pandemic, all of our performances this past year have been virtual.”

Students and faculty in Iowa Western’s audio engineering program provided technical assistance for those events, Lovegood said.

While numbers were down a little bit because some students didn’t want to operate in virtual mode, student interest in the vocal music program remains strong, Lovegood said.

“We typically have great numbers from all over southwest Iowa and beyond,” he said. “The only thing with online learning is, it’s not for everybody.”

Those who have stuck with it during the pandemic have had the opportunity to learn more about audio and video recording, Lovegood said. He’s been pleased with the way students have adapted to the changes.