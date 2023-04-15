Jason Walsmith "Storyteller" of the Nadas, performed tracks from his newest album, as well as Nada's classics during his performance on Thursday, April 13, 2023, inside Malvern's eclectic Art Church.

Walsmith created the Nadas with his friends at Iowa State in 1993, which they planned to continue, "as long as it was still fun," said Walsmith. "Today, it's still fun 30 years later."

The band saw massive success in the 2000s. They were dubbed "the best band you've never heard of" by Playboy Magazine in 2001 and performed on the David Letterman show in 2003.

The Nadas have weathered many changes over the decades, including 16 destroyed tour vehicles, 12 bandmate departures and a global pandemic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walsmith tried to lessen the financial blow of an entire year of canceled shows by traveling the country and performing at unique, socially distanced venues.

Walsmith and his wife Emma drove 38,000 miles in their first eight months on the road in their new Storyteller Overland van, named Falkor after the dragon in the Never-Ending Story.

While he's performed in numerous unconventional venues like backyards, ranches, rooftops, driveways, decks, docks, beaches, pool sides, front porches and back porches during the lockdown, an Art Church is a first for the seasoned musician.

Despite its facade, the Art Church has not had a congregation since 1969. Since 2012, It's been a studio for artist and Malvern native Zack Jones.

There's no mistaking the beauty of Jones' mural, which covers every inch of the venue in impressionist-style warm and cool-toned feathered swirls. Jones moved back to his small town from Arizona in 2006 and tries to foster creativity in his small town of Malvern whenever possible, whether it be through art, music or both.

Walsmith is also excited to be performing in his home state.

"I love traveling the country and being an Iowan. It seems like everywhere we go there are Iowans that come," he said. "Coming back and performing in Iowa is the ultimate way to engage with the community that supports us so much."

Walsmith calls himself a "racantourist," a term he and his wife coined by combining raconteur and tourist. "Racantourists are people who like to travel and tell stories," Walsmith said.

His storytelling was on full display between each song Thursday, with tales of how he wrote a song in college during geography lectures, traveling around in Meatloaf's old tour bus, explaining love songs he wrote for his wife and joking and having fun along the way.

The Malvern Art Church will host its annual Saturday summer concert series again this year following building restorations that begin next month.