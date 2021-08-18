Library hosting Americana music virtual concert by Jon Waterman

The Council Bluffs Public Library will host Jon Waterman, from Salem, Massachusetts at 6:30 p.m. on Monday for a virtual music program celebrating the sounds of our American music history.

With a Masters in pop music history from Prescott College, Waterman is able to present an educational concert on the roots of American popular music. His down-to-earth blend of blues, roots rock and old time jazz, will have your toes taping. His music has a retro quality, and is influenced by the styles and sounds of artists such as Bobby Bare, George Jones, the Rolling Stones, Hank Williams Sr., Johnny Cash, CCR and Gram Parsons. Waterman’s performances aim to tell stories, convey images and emotions — and mostly, entertain.

Metronome Magazine describes him as “a creatively inventive song crafter.” Sarah Swifter, the director of MAGMA in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where the program was presented in November of 2019, writes:

"Musician and songwriter Jon Waterman's 'A Journey Through the Roots of American Popular Music' transforms fascinating tales from history into an evening-length performance of original songs that feels personal, contemporary, and politically relevant. If you enjoy American history or American music, don't miss this virtual event. A must see for anyone interested in American history or American music."