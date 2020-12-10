Local radio show, 'Pacific Street Blues & Americana,' celebrates 30 years on air

Galusha said that blues music is the thread that weaves the show together, but on the show listeners will also hear Americana, classic rock and local artists.

“The theory is that people 45 and up will tune in and every third song they hear will be an artist that they know or a song that they know,” he said. “I also use a lot of covers of songs.”

He plays covers to refresh the music listening experience for listeners he said. It can also differentiate the station from a classic rock station and helps keep listeners interested and engaged.

Throughout the years, Galusha has had interviews with all types of musicians — John Entwhistle from The Who, Mickey Hart from the Grateful Dead and Sean Kelly from The Samples just to name a few.

He says the challenge of interviewing artists who have been in the industry for a long time is asking a question to move from the interview into a conversation.

“I was interviewing Dr. John and it was not going very well. I was bombing and he was not enjoying the interview and just going through the motions,” he said. “So I asked him ‘How’d you get Red Tyler back on the road?’ and he looked at me and said ‘How do you know who Red Tyler is?’”