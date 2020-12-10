Local radio show, 'Pacific Street Blues & Americana,' celebrates 30 years on air

“Pacific Street Blues & Americana” radio show celebrates 30 years of being on air this year. The man who has been the host and programmer of the station is Rick Galusha.
Besides being the host of the show that runs on Sunday’s from 9 a.m. to noon on 89.7 The River, Galusha is an associate professor of political science at Bellevue University in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Since he was a kid, Galusha has been interested in radio, so when he turned 18 he went to the University of Wyoming for college and started to hang out at the campus radio station.
“Eventually I got to do some shifts on the air,” he said. “So when I came back to Omaha to finish my undergraduate degree I was a classical and jazz DJ at KVNO at University of Nebraska at Omaha.”
The 30th anniversary show on Dec. 13, will be a virtual simulcast for the 17th annual Toy Drive for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. You can listen live on 89.7 and watch the video online at facebook.com/LiveFromMarsHouse simultaneously. Live from Mars House will stream the videos on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.
The show will feature national and international artists like Mark Farner, Low Cut Connie, Bob Malone and others will submit tracks, but a portion of the show will be tracks from local artists.
“I think there is a general impression that local means not as good,” Galusha said. “So the idea is to position local artists next to national artists so people can see they are just as good as this band they already know.”
Galusha said that blues music is the thread that weaves the show together, but on the show listeners will also hear Americana, classic rock and local artists.
“The theory is that people 45 and up will tune in and every third song they hear will be an artist that they know or a song that they know,” he said. “I also use a lot of covers of songs.”
He plays covers to refresh the music listening experience for listeners he said. It can also differentiate the station from a classic rock station and helps keep listeners interested and engaged.
Throughout the years, Galusha has had interviews with all types of musicians — John Entwhistle from The Who, Mickey Hart from the Grateful Dead and Sean Kelly from The Samples just to name a few.
He says the challenge of interviewing artists who have been in the industry for a long time is asking a question to move from the interview into a conversation.
“I was interviewing Dr. John and it was not going very well. I was bombing and he was not enjoying the interview and just going through the motions,” he said. “So I asked him ‘How’d you get Red Tyler back on the road?’ and he looked at me and said ‘How do you know who Red Tyler is?’”
“After that he realized he was talking to a true fan or at least someone who did their research,” he continued. “By the end of the interview Dr. John had his arm around me and was saying ‘You are one cool cat,’ and that was very rewarding.”
One of Galusha’s favorite interviews was with Bill Wyman from the Rolling Stones.
At the end of the interview Galusha left the machine running and Wyman said “I’ve done a lot of interviews and this is the best one ever.”
Galusha said that was quite a compliment coming from the guy who had been interviewed by almost every major music journalist in the world.
“Doing (radio) for so long we’ve developed a good audience,” he said. 30 years is a pretty good milestone and say ‘Hey that’s good, that’s cool.’”
