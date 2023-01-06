Maloney's Irish Pub brings tunes and good times to the 100 Block

Maloney’s Irish Pub has been a well known staple of Omaha’s bar scene since it opened in 2008, and when former owner Wendy Maloney saw that a space was available across the river along the historic 100 Block, she saw an opportunity too good to pass up.

“I love this building,” said Maloney, a Council Bluffs native and Thomas Jefferson graduate. “I love the 100 Block, and it’s so much cooler now than it ever was when I worked here before.”

Maloney was a bartender at Mike’s Place, which was located at 162 W. Broadway, from 2003 to 2008, saving her tips until she could open her own place, which she ran for 11 years.

After selling the Maloney’s in Omaha to her friend and bartender Kris Falkenhainer, she worked for One Percent Productions for a couple of years and dabbled in local real estate. When her old stomping grounds became available, she thought maybe it was time to get back into bartending.

“This is actually where I met (Kris),” Maloney said. “She used to be one of my customers here, and I was gonna buy this one, and I kind of mentioned to her, like, ‘Hey, would you ever be interested in doing Maloney’s in Council Bluffs?’ And so we just ended up doing it together.”

Falkenhainer, who still owns Maloney’s Omaha, was game, and Maloney’s Council Bluffs opened in late September.

The Omaha location, 1830 N. 72nd St., lacks space for live music, which is one of the reasons the Council Bluffs location appealed to its new owners.

“We always wanted 72nd, when we worked together, to be a band bar,” said Falkenhainer, who graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. “We both formerly have a lot of experience, that’s where we both grew up, was in live music venues, and it was kind of a frustrating point to not be able to have the entertainment that we wanted to, given the, you know, the structural confines of 72nd.”

“That building is not conducive to having live music,” Maloney said.

Having previously worked at 162 W. Broadway, Maloney knew the layout and she knew she could offer something that Omaha has in abundance, but Council Bluffs is sorely lacking.

“There isn’t any place in Council Bluffs that has a nice stage to see a band,” Maloney said. “So, yeah, that was alluring to me, also because I already knew that the setup was good for having bands.”

Maloney’s on the 100 Block offers live music Friday and Saturday nights, and they are not particular about what kind of music it is, booking everything from country and metal to hip-hop and punk, and bringing fans of that music to the bar.

“Our musical groups span all ages, but I’d say that the demographic is just, like, a working class that just wants to get away from the BS for a while,” Falkenhainer said.

Maloney and Falkenhaimer enjoy the rush and excitement that having a live band brings to the bar.

“We know what our ability is to put on major events, functionally, and we try to provide that to people who enjoy it as often as possible,” Maloney said. “I would say that that’s our common kind of thing is that we like the togetherness. We like the exhilaration, the buzz once the door is closed at the end of the night.”

“Yeah, once you pull off a big event, and at the end of the night, it’s like, ‘Well, the place is still standing. We didn’t have any fights. Everybody had a good time,’” Falkenhaimer said.

If live music doesn’t interest you, Maloney’s also hosts trivia night on Wednesdays and karaoke night on Thursdays, with open mic night on Sundays. The bar is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“There’s always something to do at Maloney’s,” Falkenhaimer said. “There’s always something going on.”

The bar also has a couple of arcade games, a pinball machine, skeeball, shuffleboard, and darts, but no pool tables — they just invite trouble.

The bar features traditional Irish staples on tap, along with some unique pours, like Jameson whiskey. They also have six non-alcoholic drinks available, and are working on mixed drink recipes for them.

Eventually, Maloney’s will also serve food, but, “the kitchen needs a lot of work,” Maloney said.

In addition to the live music on weekends, Maloney and Falkenhainer are planning a week’s worth of festivities leading up to St. Patrick’s Day, including an emo night the day after for those who like to steer clear of bars on what is one of the biggest drinking days of the year.

“It’s like a very sad dance party,” Maloney said.

“It’s the after party for all those that don’t attend the ‘day of’ party is what we’ve kind of learned as well over the years,” Falkenhainer said. “There’s a lot of people who don’t like the hustle and bustle.”

Maloney’s neighbors needn’t worry about the expected St. Patrick’s Day crowd. The owners are well aware of the location’s recent history, and they are ready to breathe new life into the building.

Under previous ownership, 162 W. Broadway had earned something of a bad reputation over the last 15 years or so, with a number of incidents that necessitated multiple calls to Council Bluffs Police, which culminated last year with the building being put up for sale.

“We knew what this place has been for the last 15 years, and we take a lot of pride in coming in here and being a breath of fresh air to the building,” Falkenhaimer said.

“We’re still at work in progress, but we’ve come a long way in the couple months that we’ve been open,” Maloney said.

Upcoming shows at Maloney’s include the country music of the Chris Lee Duo on Friday, and the Grateful Dead cover band Touch of Grey on Saturday.

For more information about Maloney’s, visit facebook.com/maloneyscb. Area bands interested in playing at the bar are welcome to send an email to maloneysbooking@gmail.com.