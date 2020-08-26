Music returns to Bayliss Park on Thursday

Stop by Bayliss Park on Thursday and enjoy a concert from musician Christian Strutz.

Hosted by the Council Bluffs Public Library, the concert starts at 7 p.m. under the dome, and the library invites everyone to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

According to a press release, Strutz is a young singer, songwriter and guitarist from Wisconsin. He writes, produces and performs a variety of different types of indie, alt rock and pop songs. His rich vocal tone and music arrangements set him apart in the music industry and have already given him a large fan base.

Strutz gained popularity after the release of his song “Class of 2020.” This song was loved by many — as it told his story and raw feelings of going through his senior year of high school with the COVID situation at hand, said the release.

Strutz’s dad, Curt, is presenting “Visiting the Beyond” at the library in October. He and his dad are performing in Victor and Cedar Rapids as well.

“They suggested an outdoor concert, as they looked at the Council Bluffs website, and saw the Bayliss Park ‘stage’ and past events,” Adult Programming Librarian Marlys Lien said. “It’s the first one I have tried and will be an experiment.”