PACE and Kanesville Orchestra present 'Wet Ink' at Hoff Center

Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment and Kanesville Symphony Orchestra will perform its most recent concert “Wet Ink” Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

The concert will feature works from Handel, Mozart, Beethoven, resident composer James-Michael Sellers, April Corbet and Heather Horst, according to a press release. The concert will be under the direction of Symphony Conductor Dr. David Galant.

“Wet Ink unmasks the relevance of contemporary orchestral composition in the 21st Century,” Galant said in the release. “Stories without words, the basis of musical language, often addresses the human condition in a way that speech cannot. This concert is a platform for local composers to tell their stories using an instrumental paintbrush or narrative.”

A pre-concert conversation with Galant and Sellers will take place an hour before the show at McCormick’s 1894 cocktail bar inside the Hoff center.

Audience members are encouraged to ask questions as they discuss the process of “Wet Ink.”