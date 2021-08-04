 Skip to main content
PACE and Kanesville Orchestra present 'Wet Ink' at Hoff Center
PACE and Kanesville Orchestra present 'Wet Ink' at Hoff Center

20210417_new_kanesvillesymphony_2

Staff photo/Joe Shearer

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment and Kanesville Symphony Orchestra will perform its most recent concert “Wet Ink” Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

The concert will feature works from Handel, Mozart, Beethoven, resident composer James-Michael Sellers, April Corbet and Heather Horst, according to a press release. The concert will be under the direction of Symphony Conductor Dr. David Galant.

“Wet Ink unmasks the relevance of contemporary orchestral composition in the 21st Century,” Galant said in the release. “Stories without words, the basis of musical language, often addresses the human condition in a way that speech cannot. This concert is a platform for local composers to tell their stories using an instrumental paintbrush or narrative.”

20210417_new_kanesvillesymphony_3

The Kanesville Symphony Orchestra performs its spring Rebirth concert at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center on Thursday, April 15, 2021. The sold out, socially-distant concert was Kanesville’s inaugural performance at the Hoff Center. “Spring is nature’s way of providing humanity with a fresh new outlook on existence,” Conductor David Galant said. “Creativity in instrumental performances will be what fuels our healing in a post-COVID era.”

A pre-concert conversation with Galant and Sellers will take place an hour before the show at McCormick’s 1894 cocktail bar inside the Hoff center.

Audience members are encouraged to ask questions as they discuss the process of “Wet Ink.”

“The concert will be a wonderful journey through the history of music starting in the Baroque era leading to the present. It is also a great way to showcase talented local musicians and composers,” stated PACE CEO Danna Kehm in the release.

Ticket prices range from $5 to $15 and can be purchased at PACEartsiowa.org, by calling 712-890-5601 or at the Hoff Center Box Office.

