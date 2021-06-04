PACE Music in the Park to kick off Wednesday

A popular tradition that combines music and fresh air will return Wednesday with the downbeat for this year’s PACE Music in the Park.
Concerts will be presented by various local bands from 6:30 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday through July 21 (except July 7) in Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., according to a press release from Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment.
Music in the Park has been offered in Bayliss Park for 33 seasons but was canceled last season due to COVID-19 concerns.
“For many of us in the community, it’s just not summer without nights in Bayliss Park taking in a concert with family and friends,” said Danna Kehm, CEO of PACE, in a prepared statement. “We are excited to welcome everyone back to the park! We also want to thank the local Omaha Musicians’ Association and the Music Performance Trust Fund for co-sponsoring the event and helping secure this talented lineup.”
Scheduled to perform are the following:
• June 9 – The Brits
• June 16 – Travis the Band
• June 23 – Karly Jurgensen
• June 30 – Soldiers of the Soul
• July 14 – Pam and the Pearls
• July 21 – Blue House with the Rent to Own Horns
Fans are invited to bring their blankets, drinks, food, pets and friends and enjoy the music. Food trucks and vendors will also be available during the concerts.
PACE developed and manages the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, which includes a theater, rehearsal areas, gallery, art studios, classrooms, teaching kitchen and more. It is the home for multiple nonprofits, including PACE, Chanticleer Community Theater, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra. American Midwest Ballet and Kitchen Council. Together, they increase access to the arts and promote Council Bluffs as a center for excellence in the arts. For more information, visit www.paceartsiowa.org.
Omaha Musicians’ Association, Local 70-558 of the American Federation of Musicians, specializes in the best live music in Omaha and throughout the Midwest. Nationally, many of the biggest names in the music business are proud members of the AFM. For more information, go to OmahaMusic.com.