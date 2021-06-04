PACE Music in the Park to kick off Wednesday

A popular tradition that combines music and fresh air will return Wednesday with the downbeat for this year’s PACE Music in the Park.

Concerts will be presented by various local bands from 6:30 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday through July 21 (except July 7) in Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., according to a press release from Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment.

Music in the Park has been offered in Bayliss Park for 33 seasons but was canceled last season due to COVID-19 concerns.

“For many of us in the community, it’s just not summer without nights in Bayliss Park taking in a concert with family and friends,” said Danna Kehm, CEO of PACE, in a prepared statement. “We are excited to welcome everyone back to the park! We also want to thank the local Omaha Musicians’ Association and the Music Performance Trust Fund for co-sponsoring the event and helping secure this talented lineup.”

Scheduled to perform are the following:

• June 9 – The Brits

• June 16 – Travis the Band

• June 23 – Karly Jurgensen

• June 30 – Soldiers of the Soul

• July 14 – Pam and the Pearls