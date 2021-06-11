PHOTOS: Music in the Park is back

Stay up-to-date on what's happening
A popular tradition that combines music and fresh air will return Wednesday with the downbeat for this year’s PACE Music in the Park.
The CMT Music Awards are Wednesday night. The show, which will air live from Nashville, is hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini and some of country's biggest names are set to take the stage.
CDC guidance saying fully vaccinated people can go maskless has spurred a desire to return to normal, and to concerts. So how risky are indoor concerts?
More than 70,000 tickets for Brooks’ concert were sold in 47 minutes Friday morning.
Lee Greenwood will perform after Friday's Old Market parade featuring the famous Budweiser Clydesdales. The family events are designed to kick off Memorial Day weekend with a patriotic spark.
