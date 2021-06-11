 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Music in the Park is back
PHOTOS: Music in the Park is back

From left, Joe Buda, Dan Gillpatrick and Terry Brennan rock out as The Brits, an Omaha-based British Invasion tribute act, perform at Bayliss Park during the first installment of Music in the Park on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. This is the 34th season of Music in the Park, which is not presented by Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment. The concerts are free and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday, except July 7, through July 21. Travis the Band will be the next Music in the Park entertainment, bring soul and funk stylings to Bayliss on June 16.
Gayle Bailey, left, and Keith Nielsen dance to the beat as The Brits, an Omaha-based British Invasion tribute act, perform at Bayliss Park during the first installment of Music in the Park on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. This is the 34th season of Music in the Park, which is not presented by Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment. The concerts are free and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday, except July 7, through July 21. Travis the Band will be the next Music in the Park entertainment, bring soul and funk stylings to Bayliss on June 16.
