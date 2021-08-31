 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Partying like it's 1999 at Sweetstock
PHOTOS: Partying like it's 1999 at Sweetstock

090121-cbn-news-sweetstock-p1.jpg

Crowd members watch as Bone Thugs-n-Harmoney perform at Sweetstock at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
090121-cbn-news-sweetstock-p2.jpg

Crowd members watch as Bone Thugs-n-Harmoney perform at Sweetstock at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
090121-cbn-news-sweetstock-p3.jpg

Anthony "Krayzie Bone" Henderson with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony performs at Sweetstock at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. A large crowd came out for the throwback concert with a bevy of acts that stirred up 90s nostalgia.
090121-cbn-news-sweetstock-p4.jpg

Stanley "Flesh-n-Bone" Howse with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony performs at Sweetstock at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
090121-cbn-news-sweetstock-p5.jpg

Steven "Layzie Bone" Howse with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony performs at Sweetstock at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
090121-cbn-news-sweetstock-p6.jpg

Brad Fischetti with LFO performs at Sweetstock at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The back of his shirt reads #HONORRICH, #HONORDEVIN and #LFO in honor of two bandmates who have died, Rich Cronin and Devin Lima.
090121-cbn-news-sweetstock-p7.jpg

Brad Fischetti with LFO performs at Sweetstock at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
090121-cbn-news-sweetstock-p8.jpg

Crowd members watch as O-Town perform at Sweetstock at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
090121-cbn-news-sweetstock-p9.jpg

Trevor Penick with O-Town points to the crowd at Sweetstock at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
090121-cbn-news-sweetstock-p10.jpg

O-Town and LFO members, from left to right, Erik Michael Estrada, Dan Miller, Trevor Penick, Brad Fischetti and Jacob Underwood perform at Sweetstock at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
090121-cbn-news-sweetstock-p11.jpg

Dan Miller with O-Town points to the crowd at Sweetstock at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. A large crowd came out for the throwback concert with a bevy of acts that stirred up 90s nostalgia.
090121-cbn-news-sweetstock-p12.jpg

O-Town members, from left to right, Erik Michael Estrada, Trevor Penick, Jacob Underwood and Dan Miller perform performs at Sweetstock at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
090121-cbn-news-sweetstock-p13.jpg

Erik Michael Estrada with O-Town performs at Sweetstock at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
