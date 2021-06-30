Pint Size Polka Concert at Bayliss Park

June was National Accordion Awareness Month. We're just a day late in our celebration.

Under the Dome at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs, the Council Bluffs Public Library will be hosting Mike Schneider with his Pint Size Polkas in concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday after the Farmers Market. The program is sponsored in part by the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation and is free to the community.

Through a complex construction of bellows and reeds, the accordion (also known as a concertina) produces its mournful timbre when air is forced over the reeds. While the accordion accompanies traditional polka music, the instrument has found its way into many classical and modern works of music.

For generations the accordion complimented many genres in American music. From jazz and zydeco to folk and Gospel and Blues, musicians found the accordion fit a variety of musical styles.

The instrument changed, too. Manufactured in several different sizes, the smaller squeeze boxes became popular. The accordion fit well into country music, and when Rock and Roll made the scene, the accordion followed. Today, the instrument is no stranger to the recording studio.