Pint Size Polka Concert at Bayliss Park

June was National Accordion Awareness Month. We're just a day late in our celebration.
Under the Dome at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs, the Council Bluffs Public Library will be hosting Mike Schneider with his Pint Size Polkas in concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday after the Farmers Market. The program is sponsored in part by the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation and is free to the community.
Through a complex construction of bellows and reeds, the accordion (also known as a concertina) produces its mournful timbre when air is forced over the reeds. While the accordion accompanies traditional polka music, the instrument has found its way into many classical and modern works of music.
For generations the accordion complimented many genres in American music. From jazz and zydeco to folk and Gospel and Blues, musicians found the accordion fit a variety of musical styles.
The instrument changed, too. Manufactured in several different sizes, the smaller squeeze boxes became popular. The accordion fit well into country music, and when Rock and Roll made the scene, the accordion followed. Today, the instrument is no stranger to the recording studio.
Schneider’s program about the history of polka music will be live on his accordion with some of the most popular polka songs, plus one or two of the more challenging polkas he knows. He includes a few educational segments on the history of the accordion and on the music itself, in addition to the three main styles of polka music and their origins in an interactive format.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on as you enjoy some music in the park.
Check the library Event Page at councilbluffslibrary.org to find out more details about the program or contact the Library at 712.323.7553 EXT 4014.