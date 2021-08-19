Review: 3 Doors Down and Seether brought hard rock to the area

After seeing Seether and 3 Doors Down at Stir Cove on Aug. 12, I still can’t decide who was more excited — the bands or the crowd?

The tour is celebrating the 20th anniversary of 3 Doors Down’s first studio album, “The Better Life.”

This was the first hard rock concert this summer at the Stir Cove, and let me tell you, I was ecstatic. I’ve been to many concerts covering all different music genres and the crowd at concerts just feels like family.

This was my first time seeing both Seether and 3 Doors Down, and I was not disappointed.

Seether took the stage first, and as soon as leader singer Shaun Morgan started singing, I was immediately transported back to middle school when I would listen to them on my Mp3 Player.

Band members Dale Stewart, bassist; John Humphrey, drummer; and Corey Lowery, guitarist had so much energy and you could tell how much of themselves they had poured into their performance.

Seether played all of their top hits, and then even played some songs from their newest album, “Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum,” which was released in 2020. I hadn’t listened to this album until a few months ago, and I appreciate that it’s similar to their first albums and they haven’t changed their style.