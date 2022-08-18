REVIEW: A Day to Remember tour doesn't disappoint at Stir Cove

A Day to Remember tore up the stage at Stir Cove on Sunday for their “Just Some Shows” tour with Beartooth and Bad Omens, and the venue was packed with fans of all ages ready to go crazy for some good music.

Bad Omens started off the show and set the bar high for the other bands. I had never seen them before and to be honest I had never listened to them either. But let me tell you, they are such a good band to see live and I am making it my mission to see them again at some point.

What got my attention about Bad Omens was their vocals. I’m not a big fan of songs that are strictly screamo, I prefer a balance of heavy metal or rock with some screamo and that’s how Bad Omens songs are, but with a twist of soft metal harmony. Their songs start off with high energy but in the middle it’s almost like a “cool down” to get you ready for it to pick up again. It’s a nice way to give your neck a break if you’re headbanging.

After the show I made sure to download their songs on Spotify — if I had better service at Stir Cove I probably would’ve done it between bands.

Beartooth was next and I hate to say it but I was a little disappointed. I love Beartooth, and I’ve listened to their music since 2014 when they released their album “Disgusting,” but they just didn’t sound the same as they do on their albums. And I know that almost every band doesn’t sound exactly like they do on a recorded album, it just isn’t realistic to expect that. But it didn’t sound like the band I saw performing was the same one as I was listening to earlier that day.

Sound equipment could also be to blame, I can’t say for sure, but this is the only time I’ve seen them live so I don’t have a prior concert to compare it to. This doesn’t mean I’ll stop listening to Beartooth — I love their songs and some of their lyrics have made a big impact on my life and I’m eager to see what they’ll release in the future.

Overall, their set was still fun and lead singer Caleb Shomo made sure the crowd was amped up and having a good time. During the show he jumped into the crowd with his guitar and made his way to the middle of the crowd and continued to perform and be closer to the fans.

Now, onto one of my top five favorite bands — A Day to Remember.

I’ve been obsessed with A Day to Remember since I was in middle school. The last few times they’ve stopped in the metro area I hadn’t been able to go, but when I saw they were coming to Council Bluffs I knew I would be at that concert. And after waiting for over 10 years to see them, I can say the wait was worth it.

A curtain that read “ADTR” covered the stage, but the music started seconds before the curtain dropped, building up the excitement to see them up there on that stage. They came out ready to rock and the crowd was fired up and ready to rock, too.

There were people crowd surfing, moshing, jumping and just overall having a great time listening to music they love. At one point Jeremy McKinnon, lead singer of A Day to Remember, told everyone to crowd surf on a crowd surfer. It was pretty fun to see people standing on their friends, or even a stranger, and try to stay upright as you make your way across a crowd of people.

I realize if you aren’t a heavy metal, hard rock or punk rock music fan this may sound very odd, but to the fans this is what we love to see and have fun participating in.

One of my favorite things about A Day to Remember is they have a song for almost every mood — happy, sad, in love, angry — sending you on an emotional roller coaster throughout the set. One moment you could be headbanging to “The Plot to Bomb the Panhandle” or “2nd Sucks” and then all of the sudden you’re crying while they play “If it Means a Lot to You.”

They made sure to play a variety of songs off all of their items and even played their newest song “Miracle” that was released in July. When the show “ended” everyone was chanting “one more song” but to everyone’s surprise, A Day to Remember came back out and played not one, but four songs for their encore.

They did such a great job making sure the crowd felt included by throwing out giant beach balls and toilet paper rolls for the crowd to hit and throw around. And at the end of the show, everyone was covered in confetti as it shot into the air during their final song. It was such a good show and I’ve been reliving the concert by watching the videos I took over and over again.

