Review: Stir Cove Concert Series ends with The Struts, Ludacris

The Stir Cove Concert Series came to an end Sept. 23 after a summer filled with a variety of concerts.

There were country, metal, rock, alternative and more artists that took the stage at Stir Cove, bringing a diverse music experience to the Council Bluffs area. Stir Cove booked more than 20 shows, bringing more than 30 artists to the area this summer.

The series started in May with rock band Halestorm, followed by Simple Plan, Sum 41, Ben Rector and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

In June there was Chris Young, Tenille Arts, Jon Pardi, Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, Toad and the Wet Sprocket, Fitz and the Tantrums, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Third Eye Blind and Taking Back Sunday.

In July there was Tesla, Warrant, Sam Hunt, Collective Soul, Switchfoot, Poison, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

In August there was Brett Young, A Day to Remember, Beartooth, Bad Omens, Hanson, The Black Crowes and Leon Bridges.

In September, the last month of the series there was Foreigner, The Struts, The Haunt and Ludacris.

The second to last concert at Stir Cove was The Struts on Sept. 22.

The Struts, and their opener The Haunt, didn’t let the cold, rainy weather stop them from performing at Stir Cove last Thursday — and it didn’t stop fans from showing up.

What I like about The Struts is that even though they formed in 2012, they have the sound of an oldies rock band from the 70s and 80s — but also have some songs that sound like “modern rock.” They remind me of The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, The Killers and others in the classic rock and alternative genre.

This unique style of music is what brings fans of all ages to their shows.

Ludacris was the last show of the series — making sure the summer ended with a party.

Power 106.9 was the opening DJ, getting everyone ready for Ludacris. Everyone was dancing and having a good time. I felt like I was at an adult prom, since most of the songs they played were ones I listened to in high school.

Ludacris came out and put on a great show, but he played only his popular songs. Which, you may think, would cause the show to be short, but Ludacris has a lot of popular songs.

I kept thinking “Oh, I forgot he sang this,” or “I haven’t heard this song in so long I forgot about it,” but it reminded me of fun times I had as a teenager. It brought back a lot of memories, which I didn’t expect to happen.

The concert series this summer was phenomenal in my opinion, and I’m excited to see what Stir Cove brings next summer.