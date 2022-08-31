Sophomore Jack Goldsmith to open for Foreigner Friday

Jack Goldsmith is starting his sophomore year at Logan-Magnolia with an unforgettable experience — opening for the rock band Foreigner on Friday.

Earlier this year, Goldsmith won the High School Guitar Hero contest hosted by Classic Rock 105.9 in Omaha, Nebraska. In addition to opening for the show, Logan-Magnolia High School will also receive a donation of $500 from Foreigner for its music program.

Goldsmith said he wouldn’t have known about the contest if it wasn’t for his band teacher.

“I thought about it for a few days and then decided to send in a video,” he said. “It was last minute so I wasn’t sure if it would be good enough.”

Goldsmith will be playing a Van Halen tribute on his guitar — which is his favorite band, he said.

“I’ve listened to Van Halen a lot, basically all the time,” he said. “Eddie Van Halen is my idol and favorite guitarist.”

Classic rock is the main genre Goldsmith listens to, along with hair metal and boomer music occasionally — so it only makes sense that his performance be tied to a classic rock artist.

Goldsmith originally started playing the trombone in fifth grade, which is when students were able to start playing instruments and join band class. It wasn’t until sixth grade when he started playing the guitar.

“I picked up guitar in sixth grade because I saw a senior at the time play guitar for the school,” he said. “That really inspired me to start playing.”

Currently, Goldsmith plays guitar for jazz band and pep band and he will start playing for show choir as well. He also enjoys playing music outside shops, which is what he spent a lot of his summer doing, he said.

He has goals to write and produce songs in the future, and he has the equipment right now, but he said he still has a lot to learn about writing, recording and producing music.

During the interview, Goldsmith said he wasn’t that nervous but he would probably be really nervous the day of the show, but also excited.

“I’m excited to see some familiar faces out in the crowd because some people from school will come to see me,” he said. “It will be so cool to be out there on the same stage as Foreigner and just performing at Stir Cove in general.”

Tickets for the Friday show are still available at bit.ly/3e9YpHS.