Southwest Iowa country musicians warming up for 2022 Malvern festival

They’ll soon be pickin’ and grinnin’ again in Malvern.

The 2022 Malvern Country Music Festival will be held Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 indoors at the Liberty Memorial Building at 501 Main St. in Malvern.

The “music party” has been held since 1999, according to a flyer from Fred Larson, festival host.

“We want to just keep the music going,” he said.

On Friday, doors will open at 5 p.m. and food will be provided at 5:30. An open stage jam for acoustic and electric instruments will be held from 7 to 11 p.m.

On Saturday, doors will open at 10 a.m., and an open stage jam for acoustic and electric instruments will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

A Veterans Day Tribute will be held at 6 p.m. Among those honored will be the late Sgt. James Kearney III of Emerson, who died on Nov. 1, 2004 in Afghanistan while serving his country in the Iowa National Guard, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry. Kearney, 22, was killed when his group's Humvee was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade and small arms fire near Sharan, Afghanistan. According to The Military Times, he was the first Iowa National Guard soldier killed in Afghanistan.

Others will include Don Jones, who served in the U.S. Marines in Japan and Korea and was commander of American Legion Post 520 for 25 years before retiring a few years ago. That position is now held by Ralph O'Toole.

Another open stage jam will be held from 6:45 to 11 p.m. Food concessions from Back Alley Diner will be available.

Three extra rooms will be available for jamming both days — two upstairs and one downstairs.

A variety of musical styles are welcome at the event, including old-time and traditional country, bluegrass, hillbilly, mountain, Civil War, Irish and more, the flyer states. There will also be room for dancing and socializing.

Larson, an avid harmonica player, has won many contests and was inducted into America’s Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011. He has played on recordings with the Roundhouse Band and with Ruth and Earl Smith, former directors of the Malvern festival.

According to the flyer, no alcohol, drugs or egos are allowed.

A $3 donation is requested for Friday night, and a $4 donation is requested for all day Saturday. Children younger than 6 can attend free. All proceeds go to the Liberty Memorial Building Fund.