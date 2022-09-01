Stir Cove brings back the 90s with Hanson

When Hanson performed with Allen Mack Myers Moore at Stir Cove the venue was packed with people ready to listen to some great 90s pop music as well as some music that was just recently released.

This is Hanson’s “Red Green Blue” tour, which is dedicated to their newest album “Red Green Blue,” which was released in May.

I will be honest, the only song I knew by Hanson before the concert was “MMMBop” and the main reason I went was to take my 38-year-old sister since they were her “teenage boy band” growing up. I also went because I love to hear new music — even if it’s just new to me.

I had never heard any music from Allen Mack Myers Moore before; I didn’t even know about them at all, but that’s the great thing about Stir Cove is they are always bringing in a mixture of popular bands, bands that are just starting out and the ones in between.

I didn’t know that Zach Meyers from the rock band Shinedown was one of the founding members. If you listen to their music, and also listen to Shinedown, you wouldn’t think it was the same guy at first because of the drastic difference in genres between bands. What’s great about that is we are seeing a different side of Myers, a softer, country side, and it’s always great to see how musically diverse a musician can be.

Allen Mack Myers Moore creates music that is great for a day outside where you are catching up with friends. It made me feel like I was at the lake with friends and just having a great time. I would say it’s the perfect music for the summer.

As they finished and we waited for Hanson I looked around and saw there was a wide variety of ages at the show and I always love to see that. It shows how much music can make a lasting impact. It was an experience that my sister got to share with me while she saw her favorite band and an experience for people to have with their kids. Even though Hanson is a 90s band, their music is still impacting people today.

Also, while we were waiting my sister gave me a crash course on the history of Hanson before the show started.

As they took the stage everyone went crazy and I don’t think I will ever get tired of seeing how peoples’ faces light up when a band they love takes the stage.

Hanson got the crowd ready for a long show, and I mean really long show. They played for hours, and I didn’t even know they had enough songs to do that. But because it was so long I felt like I really got the Hanson experience.

I’m very impressed they were able to keep the crowd engaged for the entire concert. Even as people were getting tired they would go sit on the hill and enjoy the show. Hanson’s fans are dedicated and it was proven that Hanson is dedicated to their fans.

I would say my favorite part of the show was when Isaac Hanson was jumping around and playing the harmonica at the same time. It was cool to see how the Hanson brothers use a variety of instruments throughout the show, adding a variety of melodies to their songs.

Hanson didn’t play “MMMBop” until the show was over, which makes sense since it is their most well known song, but it was worth the wait. My sister and I had gone and sat on the hill for a while when we got tired, but as soon as they said “this next song is the one everyone knows” my sister got up and ran back down near the stage. Everyone was dancing around and it’s one of those songs that instantly puts you in a better mood.

Next up on the concert agenda for Stir Cove is Foreigner for their “The Greatest Hits” tour. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are still available. You can find more information on upcoming shows here: bit.ly/3Q4rSjt.