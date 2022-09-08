Sunday event gets 'up close and personal' with Candace Sutter

Area Christian artist, composer and songwriter Candace Sutter of Crescent, Iowa will offer a new music preview at an up close and personal event on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m.

The event will be held at the Iowa School for the Deaf auditorium, 2501 Harry Langdon Blvd. Follow signs for event and parking; parking assistance available.

Free and welcoming the public, attendees will hear the stories behind Sutter’s new songs, meet Wynne Adams from Nashville, meet the band and hear new music for piano.

To learn more about Sutter, visit candancesutter.com.