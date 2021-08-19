Sweetstock is back, first time since 2002

Sweetstock is back in Council Bluffs after an almost 20 year hiatus on Aug. 28.

Originally held in 1999-2002, the comeback has been in the works since 2018-2019. It wasn’t able to happen in 2019 due to flooding and then in 2020 because of COVID-19.

“Sweetstock brought thousands of Midwestern music fans together in the late 90’s and early 2000’s in a way that no one else could,” said a press release for the event. “Everybody who was anybody in pop music performed the show in Council Bluffs each year — and if they didn’t, they wanted to.”

The concert will feature TLC, 98 Degrees, Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray, LFO, O-Town, C+C Music Factory, Bone Thugs-N-Harmonoy, The Reunion of Souls and Shaggy, who was the headliner at the last Sweetstock in 2001.

Sweetstock’ 21 will be at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park, 4200 Ave. B, starting at noon. The hosts are Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC and Brian McFayden from MTV’s show TRL.

Follow Sweetstock on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tiktok at SweetstockUSA.

More information and tickets are available at sweetstock.com.

