Tara Vaughan performs music history 'love letter'

“SHE ROCKS” by Tara Vaughan will take the stage at SumTur Amphitheatre in Papillion, Nebraska starting on Thursday.

Vaughan is excited to get back out and perform after playing it safe this past year. She said it feels good to be able to play at an outdoor venue because people can socially distance and have their own space while enjoying some good music.

“I’m really looking forward to SumTur because I haven’t actually gotten to perform there before,” Vaughan said. “There’s just something about outdoor venues ... it feels like a vacation.”

Vaughan described her show as her love letter to women who have created music history.

“I developed this show wanting it to be something that people my age could go to and want to take their parents and kids to and all enjoy altogether,” she said.

Concert goers will hear music from the 60s and 70s but also some songs from artists like Destiny’s Child or Brittney Spears.

“I like that it’s not specific to one era,” Vaughan said.

Performances run Sept. 9-19 at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St. in Papillion. Ticket prices range from $20-$35 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3BH2UA4.

