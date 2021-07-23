Watch Now: Interview with Brad Arnold from 3 Doors Down, see them at Stir Cove in August

“I love looking out and seeing a little kid up on their parents shoulder,” Arnold said. “We keep our shows really clean for that matter. We love for parents to bring their kids to show.”

That is Arnold’s favorite thing about playing live. He said it’s fun to be able to go up and give kids a drum stick or something and see their face light up.

“We’re just regular dudes, but to that kid, you’re a rock star,” he said.

Outside of the United States, Arnold said he would like to play more shows in the Middle East.

“One cool thing about the internet and Instagram and seeing two guys sitting there with an acoustic guitar singing ‘Here Without You’ or something and you’ll look and see the location is in a country that you can’t even pronounce,” he said. “It makes you realize how far music goes.”

The band has played a lot of military shows — Arnold’s dad and brother served in the Air Force and band member Henderson served in the Navy before joining the band.

“They stick their necks out for us all the time and it’s our way of saying thank you,” he said. “For me not having served, it’s my way of serving them in a way.”