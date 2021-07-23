Watch Now: Interview with Brad Arnold from 3 Doors Down, see them at Stir Cove in August

There is one word that would describe how 3 Doors Down lead singer Brad Arnold feels about playing live music again: “amazing.”
The Better Life 20th Anniversary tour is celebrating the 20th anniversary of “Better Life,” the album by 3 Doors Down released in 2000 that had the band’s number one single “Kryptonite.”
The band was formed in Escatwapa, Mississippi by Arnold, Matt Roberts and Todd Harrell. Chris Henderson joined later as drummer and that is when Arnold became lead singer — he was originally the drummer.
Music has been a big part of Arnold’s life since he could remember. He said he doesn’t remember a time when he didn’t love music.
“I have a picture of me reaching up, beating on my brother’s snare drum,” he said. “It would’ve been my brother’s snare drum when he was in sixth grade and I would have to reach over the top of it and beat on it.”
As the youngest of seven kids, Arnold said he never had to be bashful or worried about being picked on for singing growing up.
“My brothers and sisters have inspired me,” he said. “I had one sister Allison who was a little more outgoing and outspoken and always singing around the house.”
Arnold’s favorite state to perform in is Ohio, and his favorite thing about concerts is seeing all the kids enjoying the music.
“I love looking out and seeing a little kid up on their parents shoulder,” Arnold said. “We keep our shows really clean for that matter. We love for parents to bring their kids to show.”
That is Arnold’s favorite thing about playing live. He said it’s fun to be able to go up and give kids a drum stick or something and see their face light up.
“We’re just regular dudes, but to that kid, you’re a rock star,” he said.
Outside of the United States, Arnold said he would like to play more shows in the Middle East.
“One cool thing about the internet and Instagram and seeing two guys sitting there with an acoustic guitar singing ‘Here Without You’ or something and you’ll look and see the location is in a country that you can’t even pronounce,” he said. “It makes you realize how far music goes.”
The band has played a lot of military shows — Arnold’s dad and brother served in the Air Force and band member Henderson served in the Navy before joining the band.
“They stick their necks out for us all the time and it’s our way of saying thank you,” he said. “For me not having served, it’s my way of serving them in a way.”
One of the coolest performances the band was able to play was on the deck of the USS George Washington off the coast of Portugal, Arnold said.
The ship was carrying almost 6,000 sailors who hadn’t seen land in three months and 50-60% of sailors stayed on the ship to see the concert, rather than taking their land break.
“Getting to play on the deck of an aircraft carrier is amazing,” Arnold said. “We’re honored to perform for those guys.”
Through the years, members of 3 Doors Down have had their fair share of challenges. Arnold is the only original band member as Roberts left the band in 2012 — and died in 2016 from a prescription drug overdose. Harrell’s career ended with the band in 2013 when he was arrested for a crash he caused that killed another driver while he was driving under the influence.
“I can’t sit here and say that I couldn’t have wound up in either one of their positions,” he told the Nonpareil. “It’s by the grace of God that I’m sitting here talking to you.”
Arnold has now been sober for five years, and it’s not just him, the whole band is sober. He said since he’s been sober, he’s had a lot of more high points.
After the tour the band plans on working on some new songs, but doesn’t plan to release a full album, but rather three to four songs at a time like a “mini pack.”
“We’re looking forward to being out (performing) through summer and into fall,” he said.
The band will be at the Concert Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Boulevard, on Aug. 12 with special guests Seether. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available at bit.ly/2UCWuSA.
For more information on future concerts and Stir Concert Cove visit bit.ly/3eLVP85.