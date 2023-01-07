Neil Simon's 'Plaza Suite' next to open at Bluffs' Chanticleer Theater

The Chanticleer Theater will revisit the work of a popular American playwright, screenwriter and author with its production of “Plaza Suite,” by Neil Simon.

Performances will be presented Jan. 13-15 and Jan. 20-22, with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.

The comedy is actually a suite of three one-act plays with a common setting and related themes. In each one, a couple in a particular stage of its relationship is staying in Suite 719 at the Plaza Hotel.

In the first one, Karen and Sam Nash (played by Pamela Chase and Brennan Thomas) are celebrating their 24th-ish wedding anniversary and realize they are on rocky ground.

In the second, Muriel Tate and Jesse Kiplinger (played by Giovanni Rivera and AJ Adhiambo, respectively) are former high school sweethearts eager for their ever-after.

And in the third, Norma and Roy Hubley (played by Anne Wattles and Ron Hines) are about to marry off their daughter, Mimsey (Claire Mahoney, who also plays Jean McCormick), if she decides to go through with getting hitched to Borden Eisler (Roz Parr).

Together, the stories are a mixture of realism and levity in the context of relationships, according to Director Katy Kepler.

“My first real experience with Neil Simon was in the comedy unit of an acting class while I was in undergrad,” she said. “I have to tell you, I was hideously unfunny in it. I was too young to find the humor in being a divorcee.

“That’s what I am enjoying most about ‘Plaza Suite,’ though. There are some extremely real, grounded moments; but at the same time, the script is overflowing with jokes and opportunities for laughs.”

“The cast really gets it,” she said. “They can turn on a dime from a hilarious punchline to an emotional gut punch.”

Simon was born on July 4, 1927 in the Bronx, New York and died Aug. 26, 2018 at a hospital in New York City. He wrote more than 30 plays and musicals and won a Pulitzer Prize for his play “Lost in Yonkers.” He wrote screenplays of almost as many works — most adaptations of his plays. He was writer and producer for “The Odd Couple” (1968), “Murder by Death” (1976) and “The Goodbye Girl” (1977), according to the Internet Movie Database.

“About eight years back or so, I was an assistant stage manager on a production of ‘The Odd Couple’ in Rochester, New York at Geva Theater Center,” Kepler said. “I had the good fortune to witness daily the comedy chops of Michael McGrath (who was recently the standby for Matthew Broderick in the Broadway production of ‘Plaza Suite’).

“Working on this show has really brought me back to that experience — not only professionally, but thinking about where I was at personally, too. In the rehearsal room, we have had a lot of conversations that draw from our real lives. As we tackle the different kinds of relationships and marriages presented in the show, it stirs up memories — not all of them pretty. I think anyone who has been in a long-term relationship before has the potential to recognize something from their own experiences portrayed in the show.”

The assistant director is Matthew Kischer. Others in the production crew include Alex Konczey, stage manager; Taylor Adams, set designer; Rebecca Krause, props designer; Jacy Rook, lighting designer; Dwayne Ibsen, costume designer; and Lex Novul, sound designer.

Bob Putman is manager of Chanticleer Theater, and Adam Van Osdel is the creative director for Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment. “Plaza Suite” is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials supplied by Concord Theatricals.

Tickets run from $20 to $30 each and are available at the box office, bit.ly/Chanticleer_PlazaSuite or 712-890-5601.