Exploring Home: Teeing off at Council Bluffs golf courses

Spring is finally here and it’s time to unleash your golf swing in Council Bluffs! From city skylines and lake views to quiet, semi-private rolling hills, our local golfing options are nothing but exceptional.

Put your golf game to the test with a round at any of these four conveniently located greens in Council Bluffs.

Bent Tree Golf Club

Sweeping, rolling terrain coupled with dramatic elevation changes make Bent Tree Golf Club, 23579 US-6, one of the most breathtaking and formidable courses in the metro area. With more than 225 acres of bentgrass fairways and five sets of tees that stretch the course to over 7,000 yards, the club has the local reputation and striking views to inspire your best game. Visit their website to book a tee time at benttreegolfcb.com.

Council Bluffs Country Club

One perk to the membership at Council Bluffs Country Club, 4500 Piute St., is access to the championship par 71 golf course off the northeastern edge of Lake Manawa.