Exploring Home: Teeing off at Council Bluffs golf courses

Spring is finally here and it’s time to unleash your golf swing in Council Bluffs! From city skylines and lake views to quiet, semi-private rolling hills, our local golfing options are nothing but exceptional.
Put your golf game to the test with a round at any of these four conveniently located greens in Council Bluffs.
Bent Tree Golf Club
Sweeping, rolling terrain coupled with dramatic elevation changes make Bent Tree Golf Club, 23579 US-6, one of the most breathtaking and formidable courses in the metro area. With more than 225 acres of bentgrass fairways and five sets of tees that stretch the course to over 7,000 yards, the club has the local reputation and striking views to inspire your best game. Visit their website to book a tee time at benttreegolfcb.com.
Council Bluffs Country Club
One perk to the membership at Council Bluffs Country Club, 4500 Piute St., is access to the championship par 71 golf course off the northeastern edge of Lake Manawa.
With a full-service driving range and short game practice area, the country club is known for having one of the best junior golf programs available in the area. Golf professionals on staff provide individual and group lessons to help nudge you closer to sinking that ever-elusive hole-in-one. C
all the front office at 712-366-0525 for current membership information.
Dodge Riverside Golf Club
An 18-hole championship course with year-round access and programs for both new and experienced golfers, it’s no wonder Dodge Riverside Golf Club, 2 Harrah’s Blvd., was named in Golf Digest’s list of best places to play. One of the oldest clubs in the metro area, this well-run and well-cared-for city green offers stunning tree-lined fairways and vistas of the Missouri River. Playing at 6,400 yards long, the course offers a challenge for golfers of all skill levels.
Visit their website at dodgeriversidegolf.com to book a tee time.
Fox Run Golf Course and Clubhouse
Self-proclaimed as the premier semi-private golf facility in Council Bluffs, Fox Run, 3001 Macineery Dr., provides a unique golfing experience at an affordable price. Formerly known as Scottish Links, the club offers golfers the best of both worlds — links golf in a parkland setting. Four sets of tees make the course enjoyable for any golf enthusiast, playing over 6,200 yards from the tips.
Having a rough day on the fairways? Hit the driving range to perfect that backswing and get your game back to top form. The elaborate practice facility also comes equipped with a chipping green and putting green for golfers to sharpen their skills.
Visit their website, foxrungc.com, to book a tee time.
For more ideas of things to do this spring in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County, visit unleashcb.com. I’m sure there will be something that tickles your fancy.